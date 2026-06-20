Gujarat's dolphin conservation efforts yield success, with over 680 dolphins recorded. Shivrajpur and Poshitra are top sighting spots due to clean waters, boosting marine tourism, according to Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

Gujarat has made a significant contribution to the conservation and protection of dolphins, with famous tourist destinations of Shivrajpur and Poshitra recognised as some of the best spots for dolphin sightings. "Due to the exceptionally clean waters in these areas, dolphins can be easily spotted," stated Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Saturday, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

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Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, special efforts for the conservation and protection of aquatic and wildlife species have yielded positive results, it said. According to the last survey conducted in 2025, more than 680 dolphins have been recorded in Gujarat's 4,087 sq km marine area. Along with aquatic and wildlife conservation, Gujarat has also made remarkable progress in marine and wildlife tourism.

Dolphin Population and Habitats

As per the CMO, the Forest Minister stated that under the direct guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Forest Department has undertaken several integrated initiatives over the past 12 years for the conservation of aquatic species and the development of their habitats, alongside the expansion of mangroves along the coastline. The Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary located in the southern part of the Gulf of Kutch, from Okha to Navlakhi, is estimated to host the highest number of dolphins, around 498. In the northern part of the Gulf of Kutch, 168 dolphins have been recorded under the Kutch Circle, while 10 dolphins have been sighted in Bhavnagar's coastal area and four dolphins in Morbi's coastal region. Thus, India's first Marine National Park, located in the Gulf of Kutch, serves as the primary home of dolphins.

Ecological Role and Conservation Efforts

The Minister further stated, "Dolphins are extremely important aquatic animals for maintaining a healthy ecosystem. As some of the top marine mammal predators, they play a vital role in the food chain and help maintain balance within marine ecosystems." He also acknowledged the equally important contribution of fishermen engaged in marine fishing from Kutch to Bhavnagar in protecting dolphins. As a result of these collective efforts, dolphins found along Gujarat's coastline have become a new attraction for tourists from India and abroad. Since dolphins are included among endangered species, hunting or harming them is a non-bailable offence.

Common Dolphin Species in Gujarat

The two most commonly sighted dolphin species in Gujarat's marine waters are the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin and the Bottlenose Dolphin, the CMO stated. Humpback dolphins are found in greater numbers in the Arabian Sea and can be identified by their distinctive hump and extended dorsal fin. Humpback dolphins are generally 2.5 to 3.2 metres long and may weigh between 150 and 250 kilograms.

Dolphin Characteristics and Behaviour

Dolphins are known for their friendly and curious nature. They are often seen leaping and playing in the waves, delighting visitors with their acrobatic displays. Their streamlined body and bottle-shaped snout make them easily recognisable. Dolphins primarily feed on fish, crabs, and prawns, and are therefore commonly found near coastlines and river estuaries. Unlike fish, dolphins do not possess gills. Being mammals, they breathe through lungs. Therefore, every few minutes, they come to the surface of the water to breathe, creating a fascinating sight for visitors and tourists.

India's National Aquatic Animal

Notably, the Ganges Dolphin is India's National Aquatic Animal and symbolises the purity of the sacred River Ganga. The Government of India declared the dolphin as the National Aquatic Animal of India on 5 October 2009.

Dolphins are also known as 'human-friendly aquatic animals' and are popular for their intelligence and playful nature. Watching dolphins along the coastline from Kutch to Bhavnagar offers a thrilling and joyful experience, making them a special attraction for tourists from Gujarat, across India, and around the world. (ANI)