Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini praised PM Modi's digital outreach during 'PM Kisan Utsav Diwas' as the 23rd PM-KISAN instalment was released. Haryana farmers received ₹319.13 crore, part of a nationwide transfer of over ₹11,880 crore.

Marking the occasion of 'PM Kisan Utsav Diwas,' Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the Union Government's digital outreach as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. In a massive boost to the rural economy, over ₹11,880 crore was directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 9.4 crore farmers across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a state-level event in Panchkula, CM Saini emphasised that this initiative reflects Prime Minister Modi's unwavering commitment to the financial stability and empowerment of the farming community. "By pressing a single button, the Prime Minister has ensured that financial aid reaches millions of farmers instantly, bypassing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring that our 'annadatas' remain strong and secure," the Chief Minister stated.

Haryana's Share in PM-KISAN

Sharing data on the state's progress, CM Saini announced that a sum of ₹319.13 crore was credited to the accounts of over 1.59 million farmers in Haryana today. He further highlighted that since the inception of the PM-KISAN scheme in 2019, the total financial assistance provided to Haryana's farmers has reached a significant milestone of ₹7,881.60 crore.

Digital Revolution and 'Viksit Bharat'

The Chief Minister credited the success of these disbursements to the digital revolution spearheaded by the Prime Minister. "Farmers no longer need to visit government offices to claim their dues. The funds are deposited directly into their bank accounts every four months with complete transparency," Saini remarked.

He asserted that this seamless mechanism is a defining characteristic of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). "This is Viksit Bharat. We all see that PM Modi's leadership, we can clearly see the true strength of a digital India...the digital revolution, driven by PM Modi, has accelerated the country's transformation. The true power of this digital revolution lies in transparent governance," the Chief Minister added.

The national event, which saw the release of the 23rd instalment, underscores the government's focus on leveraging technology, such as the PM-KISAN portal and digital public infrastructure, to strengthen rural livelihoods. (ANI)