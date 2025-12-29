- Home
From Smriti Mandhana to Tamannaah, several celebrity breakups in 2025 shocked fans, as once-close relationships ended amid allegations, counter-claims, and unexpected twists.
The Whirlwind Year of 2025
As everyone prepares to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome the new year, not all memories are joyful. For many, 2025 felt like a storm, especially in love, relationships, and marriages, where shocking breakups and emotional turmoil created widespread buzz and heartbreak.
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music director Palash Muchhal’s wedding festivities had reportedly begun, but the relationship ended on the wedding day itself. Initially citing her father’s health, Smriti later confirmed that the wedding had been called off, leaving fans shocked.
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma
Rumors of a split between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma surfaced in 2024. Their separation was officially confirmed in March 2025. Following the divorce, both made serious allegations against each other, including claims of cheating, sparking widespread public discussion.
Tamannaah Bhatia - Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who had been together for nearly two years, parted ways at the beginning of 2025. Though their relationship was public, the duo began appearing separately at events, and news of their breakup created a major buzz.
Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag’s divorce grabbed headlines after Celina accused her husband of harassment in November and approached a Mumbai court. The case escalated as serious allegations and counter-allegations emerged from both sides.
Rahul Deshpande - Neha Deshpande
National award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande and his wife Neha Deshpande ended their 17-year marriage this year. After months of speculation, the couple officially confirmed their separation in September, bringing an end to their long-standing relationship.
