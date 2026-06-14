Former Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva participated in the 'Maa Yamuna Riverbank Cleanliness Drive' at ITO, organised by the Delhi government, and highlighted the need for collective public participation in cleaning and restoring the river.

Former Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday participated in the 'Maa Yamuna Riverbank Cleanliness Drive' at ITO, organised by the Delhi government across 28 ghats, and highlighted the need for collective public participation in cleaning and restoring the Yamuna River.

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Speaking to ANI on the initiative, Sachdeva said that maintaining the cleanliness of the river is a shared responsibility of all citizens in Delhi. "Cleaning the river is a duty incumbent upon all of us in Delhi," he said. He also referred to the party's commitment towards the river's rejuvenation, stating that efforts are being made to fulfil promises made in the BJP's manifesto. "The BJP has pledged in its manifesto to ensure that the Yamuna is cleaned; our government is consistently working to fulfil the promises made in that manifesto, and the Yamuna lies at the very heart of that commitment," he added.

Highlighting the participation of party workers in the cleanliness campaign, Sachdeva said BJP workers across Delhi took part in the drive at various ghats along the Yamuna. "Today the BJP workers across Delhi engaged in this cleanliness drive at the Yamuna's ghats. This effort will continue, and we urge all the people of Delhi to recognise that it is our collective duty to restore the continuous flow of the Yamuna--a task in which we must all join hands and contribute," he said.

Government Reviews Rejuvenation Efforts

Meanwhile, on June 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing efforts aimed at the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, reaffirming the government's commitment to restoring the river.

During the meeting, the Home Minister assessed the status of various initiatives being undertaken to improve the river's health and directed officials to accelerate restoration measures through a structured and time-bound approach. He emphasised the need for regular monitoring and instructed that progress be reviewed through a fixed periodic mechanism to ensure accountability and measurable outcomes.

The meeting resolved that the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with all concerned ministries and departments, would work in close coordination under an integrated action plan for the rejuvenation of the river.

MoU to Tackle Dairy Waste

Among the key decisions taken during the meeting was the proposal for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Dairy Development Board. The collaboration aims to convert dairy waste into biogas and organic manure, thereby reducing pollution entering the river system while promoting sustainable waste management practices. (ANI)