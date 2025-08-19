The Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed danger mark after all gates of the Hathinikund Barrage were opened due to rainfall. The rising water levels have prompted authorities to issue warnings and alerts for several districts.

The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger mark after all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened on Sunday due to rising water level after continuous rain. The visuals of the river at Delhi's ITO show the water crossing the danger mark. This has raised concern among the authorities. Earlier, all the 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage were opened after 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level.

Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, said, “1.78 lakh cusec of water has come into the river after the recent rainfall. This is the highest water level of this season.”

The water level in rivers is increasing use to continuous rainfall, and flood-like situations are being witnessed in several regions. The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for several districts of Maharashtra until August 20.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning for Haryana, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and rain in several districts.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by moderate rain are very likely over Sampla, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Bapouli, Gharaunda, Karnal, Indri, Gohana, Israna, Safidon, Panipat, Asandh, Nilokheri, and Radaur.

In addition, light rain is expected in Firozpur Jhirka, Punahana, Hodal, Hathin, Nuh, Palwal, Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Rewari, Pataudi, Kosli, Matanhale, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Berikhas, Hansi, Hisar, Narnaund, Faridabad, Julana, Jind, Kaithal, Narwana, Kalayat, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Pehowa and Shahabad.

IMD scientist Surinder Paul said that rainfall activity is expected to continue in Haryana for the next 2-3 days, although the intensity will remain moderate. "There will not be hefty downpours, but showers will persist till August 20. Some reduction is likely around August 21-22, but the monsoon will become active again after August 23 for 4-5 days," he stated.

Paul further added that north-western Punjab districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Nawanshahr, Patiala, Rupnagar, and Mohali, will also continue to receive rain. In Haryana, districts like Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to be affected.

He cautioned that waterlogging in low-lying areas and fields could become a concern, particularly after August 23, when heavy rain may occur in some districts of southern Haryana, such as Gurugram and Faridabad. While ruling out any immediate "red alert" situation, the IMD has advised residents and local administrations to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.