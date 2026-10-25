Mumbai's railway police are utilising a person dressed as Yamraj, the god of death, in local trains to warn commuters against dangerous travel practices. An Instagram post featuring this creative safety campaign garnered over 30,500 likes.

Mumbai's railway police are at it again. They're using creative methods, including a person dressed as Yamraj — the god of death — to warn commuters about risky train travel. This initiative discourages dangerous practices like track trespassing. It recently grabbed major social media attention. October 21, 2026. That's when user ratnali_gosavi posted about this unique railway safety approach on Instagram.

Creative Safety Awareness Campaigns

Mumbai railway police often use unconventional tactics. They show the dangers of railway track trespassing. 2019 saw Western Railway launch a similar campaign; an RPF (Railway Protection Force) officer, costumed as Yamraj, confronted illegal track-crossers. This approach aimed to show people the potentially fatal consequences of ignoring safety rules.

More recently, July 2026 saw both the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Panvel Railway Police conduct "Jeevan Raksha Abhiyan" (Life Protection Campaign) drives. A police officer impersonated Yamraj. At stations like Vashi and Panvel, these campaigns involved direct interaction. They advised commuters against track-crossing, urging them to use foot overbridges. Kiran Undre, Senior Police Inspector at Vashi GRP, stressed the goal: stop avoidable deaths and injuries.

Community Impact

Is it just a stunt? No. Mumbai railway police consistently deploy an officer dressed as Yamraj. This isn't just a creative stunt. It's a strategic, culturally resonant tactic. Yamraj, the Hindu deity of death and justice, is deeply ingrained in this region's collective consciousness. Police embody this figure. They create an immediate, memorable, impactful visual deterrent. Yamraj's presence directly symbolises the ultimate consequence of reckless track behaviour. It shows severe risks, crossing language barriers and cultural divides – unlike standard public announcements or fines.

How Users Reacted

One comment read, “Mumbai never disappoints.” Another comment read, “Latke rehte hai khidki pe log to yamraj to aayenge hi lene samjhane ka tareeka mast hai.” One user wrote, “No other city in the world could everrrr.”