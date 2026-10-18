A Yadgir court has denied bail to six individuals, including a GRPF officer, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman. The court noted the ongoing investigation and the risk of the accused tampering with evidence.

The First Additional District and Sessions Court in Yadgir has rejected the bail applications filed by six accused, including Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) personnel, in a case involving allegations of repeated sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. Judge A Eeranna rejected the bail pleas, Public Prosecutor Gurulingappa Srimant Teli said.

Bail denied amid ongoing probe

According to the prosecution, the investigation is still in progress, and the collection of evidence and documents has not been completed. Forensic expert reports are also awaited. The court rejected the applications, considering the possibility of the accused tampering with or destroying evidence if released on bail, the public prosecutor said.

Of the six accused, accused one, accused three and accused four are in custody, while accused two, accused five and accused six are absconding, Teli said. He represented the prosecution during the bail hearings.

Details of the complaint

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she became acquainted with a man named Mallappa at Yadgir railway station. He allegedly promised to marry her and took her to various places. Subsequently, he and other accused, including a GRPF personnel, allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and sexually assaulted her.

Earlier in August, a person reportedly noticed the woman crying on a bus while she was travelling to Yadgir and alerted the emergency response service by calling 112. Personnel who arrived at the spot rescued her and took her to Shakti Sadan, a support facility for women in distress.

Following this, a case was registered at the Yadgir Women’s Police Station on September 16, based on her complaint. (ANI)