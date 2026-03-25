Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticised the Modi government's foreign policy, questioning why the PM isn't mediating in the West Asia conflict. He called for transparency and confirmed the SP's attendance at an all-party meeting on the issue.

SP MP Questions PM Modi on Foreign Policy, West Asia Crisis

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday called for greater transparency from the Narendra Modi government, particularly on India's foreign policy, which he said was solely decided by the Prime Minister. He expressed concerns about ongoing mediation efforts by Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey amid the West Asia conflict, questioning Prime Minister Modi on India's stance. "The foreign policy of the country is solely decided by the leadership, that is, the Prime Minister of India. Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are mediating. But the PM should have mediated, as ours is the largest democracy. The PM should tell the Parliament about what he spoke to US President Trump," Yadav told reporters here.

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On the government's call for an all-party meeting regarding the West Asia conflict, Yadav confirmed his party's presence. "From the Samajwadi Party, Javed Ali Khan and Dharmender Yadav will attend the meeting," he added.

Criticism Over UCC in Gujarat

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill being implemented in Gujarat, the SP MP criticised the law, claiming that wherever the ruling party has control, it tends to introduce laws that are against the public interest. He says, "Wherever they have their governments, they will bring laws which are against the public."

Earlier, the high-level committee constituted for the implementation of the UCC in Gujarat submitted its detailed and final report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, as per an official statement.

Background on West Asia Conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting on March 25 (Wednesday) at 5 PM on the West Asia crisis.