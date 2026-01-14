A 60-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man in Bihar, who fell in love through a missed call, got married. However, the incident turned violent when the woman's husband and son caught them at a bus stand.

A love story from Bihar is now a hot topic on social media. The love affair between a 60-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, which started with a missed call, was finally discovered by her husband and children. Their love story reinforces the argument that age is no barrier to love. This tale of love, which defied age and social norms, has captured the active attention of social media users.

Husband, We Are Married

This unusual love affair came to light on January 11 when the woman's husband and son caught the lovers red-handed at the Amarpur bus stand in Bihar, reports NDTV India. Reports say the 60-year-old woman was in a relationship with a 35-year-old man named Vakil Mishra. Upon seeing them together, the woman's husband and son attacked Vakil Mishra at the bus stand.

The report also states that neither the husband nor the son was willing to accept their relationship. The conflict in a public place quickly gained public attention, and a crowd gathered. The visuals of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen crying while hugging her young lover.

She kept shouting, 'This is my husband. I married him willingly and happily.' Eventually, others intervened to stop the attack by the husband and son. Reports say everyone was then taken to the Amarpur police station.

Hello, Wrong Number

Reports say their unusual relationship began about four months ago with a 'wrong number' phone call. Following that phone call, the woman's first conversation with Vakil Mishra began. Subsequent calls led them to fall in love. They eventually decided to meet at Bhagalpur railway station. From there, they both went to Ludhiana, where they got married with mutual consent.

The woman told the police in response to their questions that they then started living together. The police took both of them into custody considering the potential for conflict. Reports also state that the police later announced they are examining the legal aspects of the case.