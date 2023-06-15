Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of FIR in minor grappler's case

The Delhi Police on Thursday (June 15) sought cancellation of FIR in the minor wrestler's complaint alleging sexual harassment by former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh. 550 page report filed by Police before Patiala House Court says no corroborative evidence found in allegations by minor.

Delhi Police on Thursday (June 15) filed the chargesheet against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, within the June 15 deadline promised by the government and agreed by the wrestlers protesting for the second time this year since April.

Heavy security was deployed outside the Delhi residence of Brij Bhushan ahead of the filing of the chargesheet. Reports said that as many as 25 people recorded their statements against Brij Bhushan accused of sexual harassment, while more than 180 people were questioned in connection with the allegations.

Recently, the Delhi Police took a woman complainant to the WFI's office for investigation purposes. Two top women wrestlers who brought sexual assault allegations against Brij Bhushan were asked to provide audio, video, photo as evidence.

No one from Uttar Pradesh gave witness to Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan. Cops also went to Brij Bhushan Singh's residence in Gonda to record the statements of Brij Bhushan's relatives, colleagues, and house staff.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police reached Rouse Avenue Court and Patiala House Court to file the chargesheet in the FIR by the women wrestlers levelling sexual harassment allegations against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Several women wrestlers slammed the former WFI chief, alleging sexual harassment and two FIRs were also filed against him by the Connaught Place police station in the national capital.

Since the beginning o this year, Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, along with other wrestlers, sat in protest outside the Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest and sacking of the WFI chief in light of the allegations of sexual harassment.

On May 28, wrestlers had planned to stage a protest in front of the new Parliament, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area. They were detained on their way by the Delhi police and FIR was filed against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act.

The protest site was also cleared by Delhi Police. Following their removal from Jantar Mantar, the wrestlers arrived in Haridwar two days later, threatening to immerse their medals in the Ganges. However, they eventually brought a halt to their plan after holding talks with a farmer leader.