Uttar Pradesh: Four generations of family, including 90-year-old grandfather, booked for rape and assault

Station house officer (SHO) of Ahar police station, Nishaan Singh, said, "On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation)."

In a shocking incident, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against four generations of a family, including the 90-year-old grandfather and great grandfather who died 20 years ago, in connection with an alleged rape and assault case here.

According to reports, a complaint filed by the 19-year-old rape survivor's father stated that a 23-year-old man from their village allegedly raped the woman for nearly two years on the pretext of marriage.

Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Indian Army deploys over 27 relief columns across Gujarat; check details

"Recently, when she put pressure on him to get married, the man took my daughter to a nearby farm on May 31 and raped her while two of his cousins stood guard and threatened to kill her," the victim's father said.

"A week later, on June 7, she narrated her ordeal to me. When we approached the man's family, we were brutally beaten up and warned not to report the matter to police,"  he further added.

The victim's father went ahead and lodged a complaint with police who filed an FIR against 10 members of the family.

On Wednesday, the accused family met Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar, who directed officers concerned to look into the matter and conduct a fair probe.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ahar police station, Nishaan Singh, said, "On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation)."

Cyclone Biparjoy updates: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclonic storm to cross its coasts today

"All those named in the FIR have been accused in the written complaint received by the police. Their involvement in the crime will be investigated and appropriate action taken accordingly," he added.

"We are also verifying the family's claim regarding the accused who is dead. Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the main accused," he further added.