Travel vlogger Atul surprised his mother with a first-class Emirates upgrade to Mumbai, capturing her heartwarming reaction. Suryakumar Yadav commented, “Wow”, prompting Atul to respond and tag Sachin Tendulkar.

In a heartwarming video, a travel content creator, Atul, surprisingly upgraded his mother’s Emirates flight ticket from business class to first class for their journey to Mumbai, capturing a reaction that has since melted hearts online.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Atul captured the reaction of his mother when he informed her that her ticket to Mumbai was upgraded to first class. She was initially left confused by his son’s surprise, before checking her boarding pass and realising that she had indeed been upgraded to first class.

Atul, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a travel vlogger by passion, shared the heartwarming moment online, where it quickly went viral and struck a chord with viewers for its genuine display of love and gratitude.

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Suryakumar Yadav’s, Reaction Goes Viral

Atul's video of her mother’s reaction to his mother’s surprise has garnered over 25 lakh views, 64,000 likes, nearly 600 reshares, and over 3,400 saves by his followers on Instagram, showcasing just how deeply the emotional clip resonated with audiences.

The video might have reached tens of thousands of users on the platform, but it was specific heads: the former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. The travel content creator captured an unfiltered reaction of his mother, who initially appeared confused before carefully checking her boarding pass and realising that she had been upgraded to First Class.

She then broke into a delightful smile and playfully touched her forehead in disbelief, before Atul confirmed the surprise with an enthusiastic ‘Yes’.

In the comment section, many of his followers and Instagram users chimed in to share their appreciation for the touching mother-son bond. But it was a comment from India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav that truly stole the spotlight, writing ‘Wow’.

Atul’s surprise to his mother, who, according to him, had spent her whole life giving her family the better seat, bigger portion, and easier path, adding that upgrading her to First Class was the least he could do.

‘Now I’m Greedy’

Suryakumar Yadav’s comment on his post prompted Atul to playfully lean into the moment. His mother’s reaction to the Emirates First Class upgrade for the Mumbai journey has seemingly caught travel content creator surprised by former India T20I captain.

Reacting to Suryakumar’s comment, Atul cheekily said he feels ‘greedy’ and thanked the Mumbai batter for the special acknowledgement. He also added a heartfelt note for another Indian batting icon, Sachin Tendulkar, tagging the legendary Master Blaster in hopes that the heartwarming gesture might catch his eye as well.

“Suryakumar Yadav noticed this reel, and now I’m greedy,” Atul wrote.

“I upgraded my mom to FIRST without telling her, and her reaction was pure gold. Thank you @surya_14kumar, Dada!”

“@sachintendulkar sir, if you ever watch this, I hope it makes you smile too. Every mom deserves a surprise like this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has been excluded from India’s T20I setup as a captain as well as a player, despite the Men in Blue successfully defending the T20 World Cup this year on home soil, as the selectors replaced him with Shreyas Iyer as captain, citing his recent form and plans for the next two-year cycle.

Suryakumar’s last competitive appearance was in the Mumbai T20 League, where he played for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and aggregated 163 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.75 in five matches.

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