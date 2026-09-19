Rahul Gandhi interacted with the family of 21-year-old Arpit Jaj, who died in a Delhi building collapse. His family alleged the tragedy was due to an 'irresponsible system', lack of safety for students, and illegal construction.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, interacted with the family of 21-year-old Delhi University (DU) student Arpit Jaj from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, who died in Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse on September 6.

Family Alleges Systemic Failure

During 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Indore, Arpit's family members alleged that the incident was a result of an irresponsible system and questioned the lack of safety measures for students who move away from their hometowns for higher education. "Due to an irresponsible system, innocent lives are being lost. What was his fault, that he was living there? Due to the failed system, innocent lives are being lost," Arpit's family member said.

They said students from middle-class families move to cities for education while facing challenges related to accommodation costs and safety. "PGs are very expensive. There is no affordability there. But the middle-class family is sending their children there to make a good career. They are fulfilling their dreams. But this is happening," the family member said.

The family alleged that if statutory audits and safety measures had been in place, the incident could have been avoided. "If there had been statutory audits and safety measures, this incident wouldn't have happened," they said.

The family also alleged that the building was illegally constructed and said they were not aware that a two-storey structure had been converted into a five-storey building. "It was a two-storey building. You would have never imagined that this could happen... It was looking good. But we didn't know that it was a two-storey building. And they made it a five-story building," they said.

Rahul Gandhi's Message of Hope

Speaking at the programme, Rahul Gandhi said the objective was to restore the hope of students and encourage them to believe in education and the system again. "So, what is our objective? We want the hope that was shattered in your hearts to return with renewed vigor. We want you to start believing in education and the system once again; to let the country be guided by your strengths—curiosity, honesty, compassion, love, and affection. You are the ones who can eradicate the violence and hatred currently being spread across the nation. A student can do this..." Rahul Gandhi said.

The five-storey building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6 had claimed seven lives, including that of Arpit Jaj. (ANI)