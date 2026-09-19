Residents in Shimla's Shanti Vihar ward have reported cracks in at least seven buildings, raising safety concerns amid ongoing four-lane tunnel construction. They attribute the damage to excavation and blasting, prompting a reported halt to the work.

Cracks in Homes Spark Fear, Residents Blame Tunneling

Residents have reported cracks on the floors and walls of at least seven buildings in the residential area adjoining the Cemetery in Shimla’s Shanti Vihar ward. The number of affected buildings was provided by residents and was not independently verified.

Residents said the reports had raised concerns about the safety of their homes amid ongoing four-lane tunnel construction. Local representatives and residents said that, following complaints and an assessment of the affected area, the district administration directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to stop tunnelling work in the area. The administration’s direction and the cause of the cracks could not be independently verified.

Residents alleged that the cracks had widened since tunnel construction began and attributed the damage to excavation and blasting work. No official investigation cited in this report has established that tunnelling caused the cracks.

Tunnel Project and Expanding Concerns

Residents and local representatives described the Cemetery area as densely populated, with several multi-storey residential buildings. Residents said cracks had been reported in more than half a dozen houses and that the reports had prompted concern among owners of other buildings in the surrounding area. These descriptions and the number of affected houses were not independently verified.

According to residents and local representatives, two tunnels are being constructed between Bhattakufar and Chalaunthi as part of the four-lane highway project, with construction progressing from both ends. Residents also raised concerns about what they described as damage and landslide risks in Bhattakufar, Mathu Colony, Chalaunthi and Lindidhar. These reports and risk assessments were not independently verified.

Residents in these areas said they had observed cracks in several houses and expressed concern about an increased risk of landslides. Residents and local representatives said NHAI had undertaken land-stabilisation work at some locations, while a few buildings had also been acquired. These claims were not independently verified.

Administration Visits, Political Leaders Demand Action

On Saturday, according to local representatives, a district administration team led by ADM (Protocol) Gyan Sagar Negi and SDM (Rural) Manjeet Sharma visited the affected area to assess the reported damage and review the situation. The visit and the purpose attributed to it were not independently verified.

Former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan said the company executing the four-lane highway project had not consulted local residents before commencing tunnel work. “The tunnel passes beneath 250 to 300 buildings, and if the work is not halted, these structures will face significant danger,” Chauhan said, demanding immediate compensation for residents whose houses had suffered damage. Chauhan’s estimate and assessment of potential danger were not independently verified.

Residents said blasting was being carried out at night during excavation of the tunnels and alleged that vibrations from the work were causing cracks in houses located above the tunnel alignment. These allegations were not independently verified.

Residents and councillor Vineet Sharma said a delegation had earlier met Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan and raised the issue, seeking an inspection of the affected locality and a halt to tunnelling work. They also said the residents subsequently met Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and reiterated their concerns. The meetings and representations were not independently verified.

Councillor Outlines Demands, NHAI Response

Councillor Vineet Sharma said the two four-lane tunnels being constructed from Bhattakufar to Chalaunthi had reached the area beneath the residential locality. “Two four-lane tunnels are being constructed from Bhattakufar to Chalaunthi, and the construction work has now reached the area directly beneath this residential locality. Locals report that tunnel excavation involving blasting is being carried out at night, causing cracks to appear in residential houses. Residents have demanded that the Deputy Commissioner immediately halt tunnel construction until measures are taken to reinforce the area and address public concerns,” Sharma said. The claims about blasting, the tunnels’ location and their effect on the houses were not independently verified.

NHAI Installs Monitoring Equipment

Residents and local representatives said the district administration ordered tunnelling work to be stopped in the affected area following concerns raised by residents. The administration’s order was not independently verified. Sharma said NHAI had installed equipment in the Shanti Vihar residential area to monitor vibrations associated with tunnel construction. “The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is installing equipment in the Shanti Vihar residential area to monitor the vibrations caused by the tunnel construction. The equipment was installed within the residential area on Friday, and the locality has been videographed,” he said. Sharma’s account of the equipment installation and videography was not independently verified.

Residents questioned why, according to Sharma, videography of the buildings had not been carried out before tunnelling work began.

Demands for Geological Study and Safety Guarantees

“They are demanding a stop to blasting activities associated with the tunnel construction, the repair of cracks in affected buildings, and a geological assessment of the area. They insist that work should proceed only if the tunnel construction is deemed safe,” Sharma said, describing the residents’ demands.

Sharma said the portion where construction was scheduled to proceed was densely populated and posed a potential threat to around 300 buildings. “The point now where the construction is to be carried out is densely populated and poses a threat to about 300 buildings. We have demanded that the work should not be executed till a geological study is done and residents are convinced that their houses will not be damaged,” Sharma said. His estimate and assessment of risk were not independently verified.

According to Sharma and local representatives, NHAI had installed vibration-monitoring equipment and undertaken videography of buildings in the affected locality. These claims were not independently verified.

Cause of Damage Remains Unverified

No publicly documented findings from the district administration’s reported inspection were available for this report. It remains unverified whether the reported damage is linked to tunnelling or other factors, and what safety measures would be required before any further tunnelling work is undertaken. (ANI)