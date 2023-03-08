'World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality

Lauding examples of women empowerment in the country, the article said, " In the 21st century, when we have made unimaginable progress in every field, till date no woman has become the head of state or government in many countries."

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (March 8) said that India has a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level but as we move up in the hierarchy, we see fewer women.

Extending her wishes on International Women's Day, President Murmu shared an article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women on International Women's Day.

Also read: Manik Saha takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura for second consecutive time

The President's article "Every Woman's Story My Story!" talked about the status of women in society.

Lauding examples of women empowerment in the country, the article said, " In the 21st century, when we have made unimaginable progress in every field, till date no woman has become the head of state or government in many countries."

"My election as the President of the world's largest democracy is a part of the story of women empowerment," she added.

"Today, countless women are contributing to nation-building by working in their chosen fields," she further stated.

Also read: 'Power mongers in Delhi…': BRS MLC K Kavitha seeks legal opinions on ED summons

"We have a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level. But as we move upwards, the number of females gradually decreases," she observed.

"Today I want to urge each and every one of you to dedicate yourself to making a difference in your family, neighbourhood or workplace - any change that puts a smile on a child's face, any change that makes her Increase your chances of getting ahead in life," the President said.