Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality

    Lauding examples of women empowerment in the country, the article said, " In the 21st century, when we have made unimaginable progress in every field, till date no woman has become the head of state or government in many countries."

    World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (March 8) said that India has a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level but as we move up in the hierarchy, we see fewer women.

    Extending her wishes on International Women's Day, President Murmu shared an article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women on International Women's Day.

    Also read: Manik Saha takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura for second consecutive time

    The President's article "Every Woman's Story My Story!" talked about the status of women in society.

    Lauding examples of women empowerment in the country, the article said, " In the 21st century, when we have made unimaginable progress in every field, till date no woman has become the head of state or government in many countries."

    "My election as the President of the world's largest democracy is a part of the story of women empowerment," she added.

    "Today, countless women are contributing to nation-building by working in their chosen fields," she further stated.

    Also read: 'Power mongers in Delhi…': BRS MLC K Kavitha seeks legal opinions on ED summons

    "We have a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level. But as we move upwards, the number of females gradually decreases," she observed.

    "Today I want to urge each and every one of you to dedicate yourself to making a difference in your family, neighbourhood or workplace - any change that puts a smile on a child's face, any change that makes her Increase your chances of getting ahead in life," the President said.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens Day 2023 Saluting the women in India's missile programme

    Women's Day 2023: Saluting the women in India's missile programme

    Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter makes emergency landing during routine sortie, crew members rescued AJR

    Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter makes emergency landing during routine sortie, crew members rescued

    Indira got money from the US, no wonder grandson wants US to intervene: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

    Indira got money from the US, no wonder grandson wants US to intervene: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

    Manik Saha takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura for second consecutive time AJR

    Manik Saha takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura for second consecutive time

    Power mongers in Delhi': BRS MLC K Kavitha seeks legal opinions on ED summons AJR

    'Power mongers in Delhi…': BRS MLC K Kavitha seeks legal opinions on ED summons

    Recent Stories

    Womens Day 2023 Saluting the women in India's missile programme

    Women's Day 2023: Saluting the women in India's missile programme

    Who is Hamsa Nandini, Telugu actress shares her inspiring story of battling cancer on Women's Day RBA

    Who is Hamsa Nandini, Telugu actress shares her inspiring story of battling cancer on Women's Day

    Dance group's impressive Holi performance on Bollywood songs - gps

    Watch: Dance group’s impressive Holi performance on Bollywood songs

    Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter makes emergency landing during routine sortie, crew members rescued AJR

    Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter makes emergency landing during routine sortie, crew members rescued

    UCEED 2023: Result to be announced on March 9; know steps to download, tie-breaking rule - adt

    UCEED 2023: Result to be announced on March 9; know steps to download, tie-breaking rule

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon