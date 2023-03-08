Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manik Saha takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura for second consecutive time

    In all, eight ministers from the BJP and one from its ally IPFT were inducted into the cabinet. Of these, five were new faces, while four ministers who were in the earlier cabinet found a place in the new line-up.

    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Manik Saha, the 70-year-old BJP leader, on Wednesday (March 8) took oath as Chief Minister of Tripura. Eight more ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Tinku Roy and Bikash Debbarma were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

    In all, eight ministers from the BJP and one from its ally IPFT were inducted into the cabinet. Of these, five were new faces, while four ministers who were in the earlier cabinet found a place in the new line-up.

    The BJP had won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

    "This is for the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in Tripura in the past three decades. We hope that the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people," a saffron party leader said.

    In 1988, the Congress-TUJS defeated the Left in the border state and formed the government, but it lost to the Communists in 1993.

    The opposition CPI(M) and the Congress had decided to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the second BJP-IPFT government, protesting post-poll violence in the state, Rakhal Majumder, a senior Left Front leader, said.

    The Left-Congress combine urged the new government to bring back normalcy in the state. Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha said the party will boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government as a mark of protest against the post-poll violence.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
