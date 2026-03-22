On World Water Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for the conservation of the state's water sources like the Ganga. He urged citizens to adopt responsible water usage and harvesting methods to tackle the growing water crisis.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the people on the occasion of World Water Day on Sunday. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said," Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is enriched with Maa Ganga and other water sources, which form our invaluable natural heritage. Its conservation and balanced use is a shared responsibility of us all. The state government is continuously working towards water conservation. Let us all come together to pledge to save water and preserve this legacy for future generations."

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CM's Call for Water Conservation

In a video message on X, CM Dhami explained the historical and geographical significance of Uttarakhand, pointing out that the state is the origin of the river Ganga, which plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. "Uttarakhand is the place of origin of Maa Ganga and many other rivers. From ancient times, the rivers and lakes of Uttarakhand have helped preserve the environment of the state."

Expressing concern over the growing water crisis in several parts of the country, he urged citizens to adopt responsible water usage. "Today, many parts of the country are facing a serious water crisis. At this crucial time, it is our responsibility to prioritise water conservation. On this important day, I urge all of you to understand the value of water and use it wisely."

Rainwater Harvesting and Public Participation

He also stressed the importance of rainwater harvesting through traditional methods along with modern approaches. "In addition, rainwater should also be preserved through traditional methods of water conservation. The state government is also launching schemes for water conservation, but public participation is essential. With efforts from both the government and the people, the results will surely be positive."

"Through small steps, we can make a big difference--use water wisely at home, and in agriculture, adopt both advanced and traditional methods of water management," he further said.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister urged everyone to take a pledge to conserve water for future generations. "Let us pledge to preserve every drop of water for a better future for the coming generations."

About World Water Day

World Water Day, held on March 22 every year since 1993, is an annual United Nations observance focusing on the importance of freshwater. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030. (ANI)