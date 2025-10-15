World Students’ Day is celebrated in India on October 15 to honour Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary. A renowned scientist, teacher, and former President, Dr Kalam inspired millions of students with his message to dream big and serve the nation.

World Students Day 2025: Every year on 15 October, India celebrates World Students’ Day to honour the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Renowned for his remarkable contributions to science and technology, he also inspired millions of students to dream big and strive for success. Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam came from a humble background. His father was a boat owner and served as the imam of a local mosque, while his mother was a homemaker. From a young age, he displayed a strong curiosity and passion for learning.

Dr Kalam's Educational Qualification: From Ramanathapuram to MIT

He completed his early education at Schwartz Higher Secondary School, Ramanathapuram, and earned a bachelor's degree in Physics from St Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli, in 1954. His deep interest in flight and aeronautics drew him to the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), where he studied Aeronautical Engineering. This was the foundation upon which his amazing career as a scientist was built.

Dr Kalam was also a Teacher and Mentor

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was not only a brilliant scientist but also an inspiring teacher and mentor. He firmly believed that every student possesses the potential to dream big and turn those dreams into reality. With the right guidance and hard work, success is achievable. This is why his birthday is dedicated to students across India.

World Students' Day is Celebrated Only in India, Not Internationally

There is a common misconception about World Students' Day. Many people mistakenly believe that the United Nations (UN) officially declared October 15 as World Students’ Day. However, this is not true. Rajeev Chandran, the UN’s National Information Officer, has confirmed that no such declaration exists. According to the UN website, October 15 is actually observed as the International Day of Rural Women.

World Students' Day on October 15 is celebrated only in India. This day inspires students with Dr Kalam's hard work, simplicity, and patriotism. His message was clear: 'Dream, work hard, and do something for the country.' This precious legacy of Dr Kalam will always remain a source of inspiration and guidance for students.