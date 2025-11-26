Students at VIT, Sehore, violently protested alleged poor quality of hostel food and water. The protest saw vandalism of college property and vehicles set on fire. Authorities are investigating the students' complaints and collecting samples.

Student Protest Turns Violent Over Poor Hostel Conditions

Students staged a protest at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), College of Engineering, located in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, allegedly over having problems with the quality of water and food at the college hostel. According to reports, the students marked their protest late Tuesday night, which later turned violent, resulting in vandalism of college property and setting vehicles on fire.

Authorities Address Grievances, Deny Rumours

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashta, Nitin Kumar Tale told reporters, "The students had problems with the quality of food and water, as a result of which students held some agitation. There were some rumours of death due to jaundice, but there is nothing like that, as we have been informed by the professors in this regard. We are working to resolve the children's problems. We are also collecting samples of food and water here so that whatever shortcomings there are can be fulfilled."

Political Leaders React to Incident

Congress Demands Detailed Investigation

Meanwhile, the state Congress chief, Jitu Patwari, expressed concern over the incident, saying the state government should conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and punish those found guilty. "An incident at VIT college has come to light, which is a matter of concern for Madhya Pradesh. The state government, especially the education department and health department, should look into the matter if students are getting poor-quality food and water in hostels. Students are dying due to poor quality water and food; it is unimaginable insensitivity," Patwari said. The Congress leader added that the Chief Minister should wake up and, instead of targeting Congress or the opposition, he should discharge his duty. Conduct a thorough investigation into the VIT college incident and take action against those found guilty of the matter.

BJP Notes Administration's Response

On the other hand, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that the district administration took cognisance of the matter, reached the campus and was collecting information about the chaos. If the college administration mismanaged students, the district administration would take action against them. (ANI)