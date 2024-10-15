APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 7 lesser known facts about him

India News
Born in Rameswaram, Kalam faced financial difficulties, selling newspapers to support his education. His resilience and determination shaped his future success.
Before his fame, Kalam worked as an aerospace engineer. He was instrumental in developing India’s first satellite launch vehicle, SLV-3, during the 1980s.
As a crucial figure in the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, Kalam helped establish India as a nuclear power, earning significant national respect and recognition.
Serving as India’s 11th President from 2002 to 2007, he was known for his accessibility and approachability, inspiring many students across the nation.
Kalam authored several influential books, including "Wings of Fire" and "Ignited Minds," sharing messages of perseverance, vision, and the transformative power of education.
After his presidency, Kalam dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring students, emphasizing the importance of education, innovation, and dreaming big for future success.
His remarkable life inspired various films and documentaries. Notably, "I Am Kalam" tells a young boy’s story, reflecting Kalam’s profound impact on youth.