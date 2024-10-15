India News

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 7 lesser known facts about him

Image credits: Getty

Early Life Challenges

Born in Rameswaram, Kalam faced financial difficulties, selling newspapers to support his education. His resilience and determination shaped his future success.

 

Image credits: Getty

Aviation Engineer

Before his fame, Kalam worked as an aerospace engineer. He was instrumental in developing India’s first satellite launch vehicle, SLV-3, during the 1980s.

 

Image credits: Getty

Nuclear Tests

As a crucial figure in the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, Kalam helped establish India as a nuclear power, earning significant national respect and recognition.

 

Image credits: pinterest

Presidential Role

Serving as India’s 11th President from 2002 to 2007, he was known for his accessibility and approachability, inspiring many students across the nation.

Image credits: Getty

Books and Writing

Kalam authored several influential books, including "Wings of Fire" and "Ignited Minds," sharing messages of perseverance, vision, and the transformative power of education.

 

Image credits: our own

Teaching and Mentorship

After his presidency, Kalam dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring students, emphasizing the importance of education, innovation, and dreaming big for future success.

 

Image credits: our own

Inspiration for Movies

His remarkable life inspired various films and documentaries. Notably, "I Am Kalam" tells a young boy’s story, reflecting Kalam’s profound impact on youth.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One