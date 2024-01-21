World Record Holder makes Ram idol on Pencil tip, achieves praises on social media for incredible art (WATCH)

People from all corners of the world are gifting their valuable works to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Navratna Prajapati, a Guinness World Record Holder made the smallest idol of Shri Ram.

A Guinness Book World Record holder won praise from all corners of social media for his incredible art. Rajasthan-based Navratna Prajapati ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony made a Ram idol on a Pencil Tip. Navratna Prajapati registered his name in the Guinness Book World Record last year.

The Jaipur-based man won the title after making the world's smallest spoon. The video of the spoon went viral on social media and it also caught the attention of the Guinness Book World Record team who then conferred the title to Navratna Prajapati. The spoon had a length of just 2 millimetres (0.7 inches).

Navratna Prajapati has achieved another feat by making the smallest Shri Ram idol. The World Record Holder made the small statue on the pencil tip which has a total height of just 1.3 cm. Navratna Prajapati made the statue in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday and has decided to gift the artistic piece to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Navratna Prajapati said, “It took me 5 days to complete it. And it is just 1.3cm in height. This is the smallest statue in the world. I will gift this to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and try to get it a place in the Shri Ram museum.” The historic ceremony is drawing attention from people all over the world and people are sending gifts of all kinds ahead of the event on January 22.

More than 500 celebrities from various industries and backgrounds have been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ayodhya and the country are set to witness one of the biggest celebrations in contemporary times as the dreams of Hindu devotees to witness the Grand Ram Mandir have come true.