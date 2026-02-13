Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated World Radio Day, calling radio a trusted medium for information and creativity. He also invited citizens to share their inputs for the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on February 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the significance of radio on World Radio Day, calling it a trusted medium that delivers timely information, amplifies talent, and encourages creativity. He also reminded citizens to share their inputs for the next edition of his Mann Ki Baat programme on February 22 (Sunday).

"World Radio Day is about celebrating a medium that is a trusted voice for people, be it in remote villages or bustling cities. For years, the radio has delivered timely information, amplified talent and encouraged creativity. This is a day to acknowledge the efforts of all those associated with this medium," PM Modi posted on X.

"Through Mann Ki Baat, I have experienced the potential of the radio firsthand in bringing out the societal strength of our people. This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 22nd February. Do share your inputs for the programme," he said.

About World Radio Day

World Radio Day, observed annually on February 13, commemorates the establishment of the United Nations Radio in 1946. The theme of World Radio Day this year is "Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice."

World Radio Day (WRD) was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) at its 36th General Conference in 2011 and was later adopted by the United Nations General Assembly during its 67th session in 2012, making it an officially recognised international observance.

Radio Milestones in India

The first Community Radio Station in India was inaugurated on February 1, 2004, by Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani. Ram Singh Bouddh from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, known as the "Radio Man of India," was recognised by Guinness World Records in 2025 for owning the world's largest collection of 1,257 radios.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme

'Mann Ki Baat' has gained popularity over the years, with Prime Minister Modi discussing general social issues, applaud-worthy citizens, and other topics relevant to daily life.

The first 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on October 3, 2014, and has continued to do so on the last Sunday of every month ever since. There have been 73 episodes so far, with the most recent episode airing on January 31, 2021. (ANI)