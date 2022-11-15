World population projected to reach 8 billion today; see where India stands

In 1960, the global population reached the 3 billion mark, 4 billion in 1975, 5 billion in 1987, 6 billion in 1999, and 7 billion in 2011. It also estimates that it will take approximately 15 years for the population to reach 9 billion.

A UN estimates report, that was released in July this year, has said that the world will mark a major milestone on November 15 as the global population is projected to reach 8 billion. The annual World Population Prospect also stated that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than one per cent in 2020.

Meanwhile, India has been the largest contributor in taking the global population from 7 billion to 8 billion in the last 12 years. The United Nations Population Fund said that Asia and Africa drove much of that growth and is expected to drive the next billion, while Europe's contribution will be negative due to declining populations.

The UN sexual and reproductive health agency has said, "India, the largest contributor to the 8 billion, will surpass China, which was the second largest contributor and whose contribution to the next billion will be negative, as the world's most populous nation by 2023."

The world's population is growing at its slowest pace since World War II, peaking at about 10.4 billion in the 2080s and is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

More than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania. The 46 least developed countries are among the world’s fastest-growing in terms of population and many are expected to double in population between 2022 and 2050.

The UN estimates also revealed that India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country during 2023.