Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details

As many as six ethnic groups have called for a 12-hour statewide shutdown on Tuesday (November 15) demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Assam. The shutdown has been called by the Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Six Ethnic Tribes).

The body is an umbrella organisation of six ethnic communities -- Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom.

It is reported that the forum came down heavily on the BJP-led central government and in Assam and accused it of "playing with the sentiments of the six communities." The forum further claimed that the ST status demand is a long pending one and "neither the state nor the Central government is keen to take any proper steps on this issue".

On November 30, the umbrella organisation of the six communities also planned for 'dharna' in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, the Assam Adivasi Sanmilan (AAS) has urged the Soy Janagosthi Joutho Mancha to call off the Assam bandh as Adivasi hero Birsa Munda's birthday falls on that day.

Speaking to reporters, AAS general secretary David Horo has said that Birsa Munda had revolted against the British way back in the 18th century and the hero's birth anniversary has been accorded the status of 'Gaurav Divas'. The occasion is also observed in Assam.

"We have full support on demands raised by the six ethnic groups. We have requested them to call off the bandh in view of Birsa Munda's birthday," David Horo said.