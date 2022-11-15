Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details

    It is reported that the forum came down heavily on the BJP-led central government and in Assam and accused it of "playing with the sentiments of the six communities."

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    As many as six ethnic groups have called for a 12-hour statewide shutdown on Tuesday (November 15) demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Assam. The shutdown has been called by the Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Six Ethnic Tribes).

    The body is an umbrella organisation of six ethnic communities -- Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom.

    Also read: PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    It is reported that the forum came down heavily on the BJP-led central government and in Assam and accused it of "playing with the sentiments of the six communities." The forum further claimed that the ST status demand is a long pending one and "neither the state nor the Central government is keen to take any proper steps on this issue".

    On November 30, the umbrella organisation of the six communities also planned for 'dharna' in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, the Assam Adivasi Sanmilan (AAS) has urged the Soy Janagosthi Joutho Mancha to call off the Assam bandh as Adivasi hero Birsa Munda's birthday falls on that day.

    Also read: From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    Speaking to reporters, AAS general secretary David Horo has said that Birsa Munda had revolted against the British way back in the 18th century and the hero's birth anniversary has been accorded the status of 'Gaurav Divas'. The occasion is also observed in Assam.

    "We have full support on demands raised by the six ethnic groups. We have requested them to call off the bandh in view of Birsa Munda's birthday," David Horo said.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi at G20: Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical

    PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    Gujarat Elections 2022: Tribal leader Chhotu Vasava files nomination as independent from Jhagadia; to contest against son - adt

    Gujarat Elections 2022: Chhotu Vasava files nomination as independent from Jhagadia; to contest against son

    A woman dared to complain; she was tracked down, raped and murdered: Survivor on Karnataka seer - adt

    A woman dared to complain; she was tracked down, raped and murdered: Survivor on Karnataka seer

    Measles outbreak in Mumbai Know all about symptoms causes treatment about the viral infection gcw

    Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Know all about symptoms, treatment about the viral infection

    Recent Stories

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    PM Modi at G20: Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical

    PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..' RBA

    Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..'

    G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bali; meets Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron AJR

    PM Narendra Modi meets Joe Biden, and Emmanuel Macron on G20 sidelines

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Today is Jacqueline Fernandez's crucial day as court announced bail plea order RBA

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Crucial day for Jacqueline Fernandez; order on bail plea today

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon