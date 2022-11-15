PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

In his intervention at the G20 Working Session on food and energy security, the Prime Minister underlined the need for affordable finance for a smooth energy transition for the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy, at the G20 Working Session on food and energy security.

In his intervention, the Prime Minister underlined the need for affordable finance for a smooth energy transition for the Global South.

The Prime Minister said that the Covid pandemic, climate change and the developments in Ukraine, and the global problems associated with it had caused global havoc. 'Global supply chains are in ruins. Across the world, there is a crisis of essentials and essential goods. The poor face a more severe challenge for whom everyday life was already a struggle. They lack the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy. Multilateral institutions such as the United Nations have been unsuccessful on these issues. We should not hesitate to acknowledge that. Today, there are greater expectations from the G-20; the group's relevance has become more significant,' he said.

The Prime Minister shared India's natural farming practices and called upon G20 members to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India will continue working on arriving at a global consensus on these issues, he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted how India ensured the food security of its 1.3 billion citizens and supplied to many countries in need during the pandemic.

He termed the current fertilizer shortage as a massive crisis. 'Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis. The world will not have a solution for that. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain a stable and assured supply chain of manure and food grains. For sustainable food security, India is promoting natural farming and re-popularising nutritious and traditional food grains like millet, which can also solve global malnutrition. We must celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year,' PM Modi said.

As for energy security, the Prime Minister underlined how India's energy security is important for global growth, considering it was the world's fastest-growing economy.

'Restrictions on the supply of energy should not be promoted, and stability in the energy market needs to be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and the environment. Half of India's electricity will be generated from renewable sources by 2030. For inclusive energy transition, time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing nations is essential,' the Prime Minister said