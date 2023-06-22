World watching us; India-US strategic cooperation vital: PM Modi tells Biden during Oval Office meet (WATCH)

Prime Minister Modi told President Biden: "Amidst the rapidly evolving global security landscape, all eyes are on the world's two largest democracies, India and the United States. In this dynamic context, our strategic cooperation holds immense significance, contributing to the well-being of humanity, fostering global peace, and upholding democratic values like never before."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting US President Joe Biden in a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the white House during which the the former has already spoken on how the Indo-US relationship is more important than ever before considering the global security situation.

Ahead of the talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I thank you wholeheartedly for the overwhelming manner in which you welcomed me and my delegation, especially the manner in which you threw open the gates of the White House for the Indian American community. The community is with us to witness the laying of the future roadmap of India and United States relationship."

Praising Biden, the Prime Minister said that President Biden has always emphasis on ties between India and the United States. Eight years ago, while addressing the USIBC, you had said 'Our goal is to become India's best friend'. These words still echo today. This personal commitment towards India inspires us to take a number of bold and ambitious steps. Today, be the heights of space to depths of oceans, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence, India and the US are walking shoulder to shoulder."

"From the diplomatic point of view, when one talks about relations between two nations, talks focus on official joint statements, working groups and MoUs. But the engine that drives the Indo-US relations is the people-to-people contact. We just heard the spirit of that at the White House lawns."

"In today's fast-changing global security situation, everybody is watching the world's two biggest democracies -- India and the United States. Our strategic cooperation is vital for the welfare of mankind, global peace and upholding democratic values like never before. I hope we will be able to work together in enhancing these globally," he added.

The Indian delegation comprises External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The American delegation includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Affairs advisor Jake Sullivan and Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India, Eric Garcetti.

During the upcoming meetings, the two nations are anticipated to reaffirm their mutual dedication to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, they will seek to enhance their determination in fostering a technology partnership that encompasses defence, clean energy, and space cooperation.

The leaders will actively engage in discussions aimed at expanding educational exchanges and cultivating strong people-to-people connections. Moreover, they will address pressing global challenges including climate change, workforce development, and health security through collaborative endeavours.