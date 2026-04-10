The Ministry of Ayush celebrated World Homoeopathy Day 2026 in New Delhi with the theme "Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health." Officials stressed the need for evidence-based research, institutional growth, and global collaboration in the field.

The Ministry of Ayush commemorated World Homoeopathy Day 2026, centred on the theme "Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health", with a grand inaugural ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, researchers, practitioners, academicians and students from across the country. The event marked the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann and underscored the expanding role of homoeopathy in advancing inclusive and sustainable healthcare.

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Union Minister Highlights Evidence-Based Advancement

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said, "Over the years, India has developed a strong and expanding homoeopathy workforce, supported by robust institutions and research bodies. Organisations such as CCRH, NCH and NIH are continuously strengthening the scientific foundation, regulatory framework and public trust in Homoeopathy through research, education and quality healthcare delivery, thereby contributing meaningfully to accessible and affordable healthcare across the country." Jadhav emphasised that evidence-based advancement, interdisciplinary collaboration and sustained research are essential to further strengthen Homoeopathy as a credible and globally relevant system of medicine. He highlighted the importance of enhancing scientific studies, improving standards of education and fostering stronger coordination among practitioners, researchers and policy makers to ensure high-quality, patient-centric healthcare. He further reiterated the Government's commitment to promoting a holistic and sustainable healthcare model in alignment with national priorities and global health goals.

Government Strengthening Ayush Ecosystem

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, noted that the Government is strengthening the Ayush ecosystem through investments in infrastructure, expansion of services, and digital platforms such as the Ayush Grid and HMIS to support evidence-based healthcare delivery. He also highlighted efforts to modernise education and training systems to build a skilled and future-ready workforce. Kotecha further underlined that India has emerged as a global leader in homoeopathy, supported by strong institutional networks and a growing emphasis on research and standardisation, contributing to accessible and sustainable healthcare.

Institutional Growth and Standardisation

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Ms Alarmelmangai D, highlighted that Homoeopathy continues to play a vital role in India's healthcare system, with a strong emphasis on institutional growth, standardisation, and global outreach. She noted that initiatives such as the National Register for Practitioners of Homoeopathy are enhancing transparency and strengthening the professional ecosystem, while the expanding network of educational institutions and practitioners reflects the system's growing acceptance. She further stressed the need to align this expansion with high standards in clinical training and pharmaceutical quality to ensure safe, reliable, and effective patient care.

Patient-Centric and Cost-Effective Approach

Advisor (Homoeopathy), Ministry of Ayush, Dr Preetha Kizhakkutil said that Homoeopathy offers a patient-centric and cost-effective approach to healthcare, with significant potential in preventive and chronic disease management. She noted that ongoing initiatives under the Ministry are improving accessibility and integration, while continued focus on education, research, and ethical practice is strengthening the system's credibility and reach

Promoting Dialogue and Innovation

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Subhash Kaushik, Director General, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, who noted, "World Homoeopathy Day has evolved into an important national and international platform that reflects the growing recognition of homoeopathy. This forum brings together researchers, practitioners, educators and policymakers to promote dialogue, innovation and collaboration. Our focus today is to strengthen the link between research, policy and practice so that scientific knowledge can translate into meaningful public health outcomes."

Homoeopathy as Mainstream Medicine

Dr Tarkeshwar Jain, Chairperson, National Commission for Homoeopathy, emphasised "Homoeopathy in India today is not merely an alternative but is established as a mainstream system of medicine, supported by more than 3.45 lakh registered practitioners and 291 educational institutions. Through the National Commission for Homoeopathy, we are strengthening transparency, quality in education, and ethical standards to further enhance the credibility and effectiveness of the system."

Key Publications and Digital Initiatives Launched

On this occasion, a series of important publications and knowledge resources were released, including the new official logo of CCRH and the event souvenir. Key publications unveiled included "CCRH Journey: Publication Outreach and Knowledge Dissemination", a monograph on Acorus calamus, and "Scientific Perspectives of Homoeopathic Medicines: A Practitioner's Guide". The revamped newsletter of CCRH and the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Research in Homoeopathy (IJRH), Volume 20 Issue 1, were also released, along with Volume 2 of the Act, Rules and Regulations by the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH). On the digital front, key initiatives included a certification course on the Ayush Grid portal, AI-enabled knowledge dissemination content, IRINS integration, a Hindi Shabdkosh website, and an audio-visual compilation of nationwide activities conducted during Homoeopathic Awareness Week (April 1-7, 2026).

The event reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to strengthening homoeopathy as an evidence-based, accessible, and patient-centric system of healthcare. With a continued focus on research, education, digital integration, and public outreach, the Ministry of Ayush aims to further enhance the role of homoeopathy in delivering affordable and holistic healthcare to all sections of society.