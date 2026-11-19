World Hindu Congress organisers have urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to intervene after Instagram repeatedly removed promotional videos for their 2026 event, alleging deliberate religious bias and a lack of platform transparency.

World Hindu Congress Seeks State Action Over Instagram Content Takedowns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Organisers of the upcoming World Hindu Congress accused Meta's Instagram of religious bias after a promotional video featuring a former volunteer was taken down, and submitted a formal request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking state intervention. According to a press release, the organisation said that Instagram has once again come under scrutiny after removing another video urging Hindu youth to participate in the upcoming World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 20.

The latest instance comes shortly after Instagram removed a video message by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on two separate occasions. The Chief Minister's video had invited the global Hindu community to participate in the World Hindu Congress 2026. Following the repeated removal of the Chief Minister's video, a formal complaint was submitted, and the matter was taken up with the intervention of the relevant authorities. Subsequently, Instagram restored the video, but without providing any explanation for its repeated removal or issuing an apology, the WHC said.

It said that in the latest incident, Instagram has removed a video testimonial featuring a volunteer who had participated in previous editions of the World Hindu Congress. In the video, the volunteer shared his personal experiences and urged Hindu youth to participate in the upcoming WHC, highlighting the importance of this global gathering and the opportunity it offers young Hindus to connect, collaborate and contribute.

Commenting on the repeated incidents, Swadesh Khetawat, Secretary of the Organising Committee of World Hindu Congress 2026, said, "This repeated targeting of World Hindu Congress-related content by Instagram appears to be a deliberate attempt to sabotage our outreach and belittle and minimise the reach of the world's biggest global Hindu leadership gathering. We are taking this matter very seriously and will pursue it through all appropriate channels. We will take every possible step to ensure that Instagram ends its anti-Hindu bias and provides a level playing field to all ideologies, without discrimination."

The repeated removal of videos associated with the World Hindu Congress raises serious questions about Instagram's content moderation practices and its treatment of content relating to Hindu organisations and initiatives, the organisation said. "The recurrence of such incidents, despite the earlier intervention in the Chief Minister's case, has further intensified concerns over the platform's apparent bias against Hindu-related content," it said.

In a further escalation of the matter, a delegation of the World Hindu Congress met Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and submitted a formal letter seeking his immediate intervention over the repeated removal of World Hindu Congress 2026 promotional videos by Meta (Instagram). The delegation urged the Chief Minister to direct the concerned authorities to summon Meta's representatives in Mumbai and seek a formal explanation for the repeated takedowns, initiate an appropriate police inquiry if violations of applicable laws are established, and ensure accountability and transparency in Meta's content moderation practices.

The World Hindu Congress 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 18, 19 and 20 at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. The global gathering is expected to bring together over 4,000 delegates from more than 60 countries, including Hindu leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians and youth, to deliberate on issues concerning the Hindu community worldwide Distinguished leaders across government, industry, technology, media and culture have confirmed their participation in the World Hindu Congress 2026. (ANI)