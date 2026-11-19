UP CM Yogi Adityanath met the family of a 14-year-old boy killed by a bulldozer during an SP rally in Gorakhpur, condemning the incident as act of hooliganism and assuring the family that strict legal action will be taken against the culprits.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Bereaved Family After Gorakhpur Tragedy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the bereaved family of the 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bulldozer during a PDA rally led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur on November 18. Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan was also present with CM Yogi.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yogi asserted that strict action will be taken in the incident, stating that "goons" of the Samajwadi Party "murdered" the minor. Highlighting the bereaved family's legacy, he said, "The boy was a descendant of a significant revolutionary linked to the historic Chauri Chaura incident in Gorakhpur... Such cruelty inflicted upon the family of a freedom fighter is unforgivable... This has always been the Samajwadi Party's history: hooliganism and anarchy... Roads are meant for travel, not for fostering anarchy "The victim was an innocent 14-year-old school student, returning home from school. He was struck by a JCB machine, and then the vehicle was deliberately driven over him to ensure his death... The actions of the Samajwadi Party leaders and their goons are truly shameful. He asserted that such "hooliganism will not be tolerated" in Uttar Pradesh. "Instructions have been issued to the administration to take strict action against these "goons", strictly within the confines of the law," he added.

After UP CM Yogi Adityanath met him, Omkar Singh, father of the deceased minor, who is also a BJP member, said that CM Yogi has assured him of strict action. "The CM expressed his grief and sympathy. He told his officers in strict words that necessary action should be taken by tonight. He said that no guilty would be spared. He said that none of those who were involved will be spared," he told ANI. Lashing out at Akhilesh Yadav, he accused him of "playing politics" over deaths. He also said that the Chief Minsiter has announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation. "Akhilesh Yadav has a retarded mindset. He always speaks absurdly. Even in the past, his family has done politics over corpses. He is doing the same. If he was going to address a rally, the Yatra went ahead; it should have been in a systematic order. If permission was taken by the Department, it was not for a JCB 'tandav'. CM has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh," he said.

This comes after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed sorrow over the incident in a post on X, saying he had directed party workers to assist the bereaved family. "We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," he wrote. He accused opponents of politicising the tragedy. "Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief," he said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Akhilesh appealed to party colleagues not to use bulldozers to welcome him in future. "Bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that bulldozer has no brain of its own, it has a driver," he said. The child's family had staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday. The District Magistrate and the SSP of Gorakhpur reached the spot, spoke with the family and assured them of all possible assistance. Gorakhpur SSP Dr Kaustubh said further legal action was being taken in line with the family's demands. "The JCB machine involved has been seized by the police. Teams have been deployed to track down the owner and the operators; they will be arrested soon, and further action will follow," he said.