Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar urged ASHA workers to end their protest, assuring them that their demands for increased honorarium will be reviewed by the Finance Department and Cabinet before the upcoming legislative assembly session.

Karnataka CM Appeals to ASHA Workers to Call Off Ongoing Protests

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday appealed to ASHA workers to call off their protest and trust the government, assuring them that their demands would be taken up with the Finance Department and the Cabinet. Speaking after holding a discussion with representatives of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, Shivakumar said that by the time of the Assembly session, he would consult the Finance Department and his Cabinet, assess the financial situation, and take a decision.

Noting that there are about 41,000 ASHA workers in the state, the Chief Minister stated that the scheme was initiated during Manmohan Singh's tenure, when workers were given Rs 200. "Now the State Government is giving Rs 5,000, and the Central Government is giving Rs 2,000. Apart from that, the State is giving Rs 1,000 as an incentive for their work. In total, they are getting around Rs 8,000," Shivakumar said.

Referring to the workers' demand for Rs 15,000, Shivakumar said he had explained the position to them, pointing out that the matter is not limited to a single group and involves other groups as well. "The government has sympathy for them, because they work very hard," he said. The Chief Minister urged the workers to return to their homes and assured them that the government would hold discussions and assist them in whatever way possible. He also noted that the workers had placed 8-9 demands, adding that he would speak with the Home Minister regarding those issues.

The Karnataka CM also posted on X about the meeting with ASHA workers. He said that state Health Minister UT Khader was also present in the meeting in which demands and problems of workers were discussed. "Today, at the Home Office in Krishnadevaraya, a meeting was held with ASHA workers in the presence of Health Minister Shri U.T. Khader, during which their demands and problems were heard. ASHA workers presented various demands, including an increase in their monthly honorarium. The minister assured them that these would be discussed with the Cabinet and the concerned ministers, and that appropriate decisions would be taken during the upcoming legislative assembly session," DK Shivakumar said. "K. Somashekar Yadagiri, state president of the Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Association, and D. Nagalakshmi, state secretary, were also present on the occasion," he further said.