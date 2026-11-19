Sonia Gandhi presented the 2025 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development to Graca Machel, praising her decades of tireless advocacy for women, children, and social justice in a ceremony celebrating the ideals of Indira Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi Honors Graca Machel With 2025 Indira Gandhi Prize Award

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi praised Mozambican humanitarian and rights activist Graca Machel at the 2025 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development ceremony, highlighting Machel's decades-long work The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament & Development for 2025 to H E Graca Machel was presented by Sonia Gandhi. Speaking at the event, Sonia Gandhi framed the prize around Indira Gandhi's view that peace, freedom and development are closely linked and must improve the lives of vulnerable populations.

"The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development commemorates the life and ideals of a leader who saw peace, freedom, and development as inseparable. Indira Gandhi saw progress in the dignity and well-being of people, especially the disadvantaged, and believed that political freedom must bring meaningful change to their lives," Sonia Gandhi stated Turning to the laureate, Sonia Gandhi highlighted Machel's cross-border advocacy from Mozambique's independence movement to global campaigns protecting women and children.

She said, "The life and work of Madam Graça Machel, spanning decades and crossing national boundaries, are a strong reflection of these ideals. From Mozambique's struggle for independence to her advocacy for women's and children's rights, she has devoted her life to social justice, human dignity, and equality, values that resonate deeply with Indira Gandhi's vision." Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress party posted on X drew a parallel between Indira Gandhi and Machel.

"Both Indira Gandhi ji and Madame Graca Machel believed in people's power to shape their own future; their lives remind us that leadership is measured by the courage to challenge." The party celebrated Machel's record of public service and held up her advocacy as a model for protecting children, women and wider communities.

It stated, "In honouring Madame Graca Machel, we celebrate a life of courage, compassion, and service. May her example inspire us to build a world in which every child, every woman, and every community can live with dignity, opportunity, and hope." According to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, to commemorate Indira Gandhi's outstanding contribution to national and global well-being and to promote the causes which she espoused, India in 1985 instituted the INDIRA GANDHI PRIZE for Peace, Disarmament and Development. It is administered by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.