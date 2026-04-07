On World Health Day 2026, WHO South-East Asia calls for science-led action and a 'One Health' approach to address complex health risks. A new South Asia hub will translate science into early warnings for extreme heat, protecting communities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region on Tuesday called for urgent, science-led action and a stronger One Health approach to address increasingly complex and interconnected health risks, marking World Health Day 2026.

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"Across the Region, health risks are increasingly driven by climate variability, environmental change, and evolving disease patterns. Responding effectively requires stronger, science-led and cross-sectoral approaches grounded in a One Health perspective," said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Region.

The theme of this year's World Health Day is "Together for Health. Stand with Science", which underscores the need to place science at the centre of policies, preparedness, and public health action, to ensure that evidence translates into timely measures to protect lives.

South Asia Hub to Tackle Extreme Heat

In line with the theme, a South Asia Hub of the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN) is being advanced by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) under the WHO-WMO joint programme on Climate and Health. Supported by the Wellcome Trust, the Hub will work closely with the South Asia Climate and Health Desk at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), aiming to strengthen preparedness by translating scientific evidence into early warnings and practical action to protect communities from extreme heat.

"The Hub reflects a One Health approach in action, bringing together climate science, public health, and partnerships to deliver solutions that save lives. As extreme heat intensifies, standing with science means turning evidence into early warnings, preparedness, and protection for those most at risk," said Dr Boehme.

Science-Driven Solutions Across the Region

Across the Region, countries are demonstrating how science and collaboration can drive solutions. In Bangladesh, integrated dengue surveillance is strengthening outbreak prediction and response. Sri Lanka and Bhutan have advanced zoonotic disease prioritisation and joint risk assessment, improving coordinated action across sectors. In India, digital surveillance and early warning systems are expanding to incorporate multiple data streams, while in Thailand, high-level political commitment and whole of the government approach have enabled early detection and early response to emerging infectious diseases.

Call to Action for a Resilient Future

WHO said scaling up these efforts will require stronger interoperable surveillance systems, improved data sharing, and sustained investment in science and analytics to enable timely, evidence-based action.

On World Health Day, WHO called on governments and institutions to invest in science-based policies and One Health approaches, on scientists and researchers to generate and share actionable evidence, on health workers to champion science and deliver evidence-based care, and on communities to seek trusted information and adopt protective behaviours.

WHO added as health risks grow more complex and interconnected, standing with science and with each other will be critical to protecting lives and building a healthier, more resilient future for all. (ANI)