On World Health Day, PM Narendra Modi thanked healthcare workers and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also extended greetings and highlighted key health initiatives.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings on World Health Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare systems on the occasion of World Health Day. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "On World Health Day, we express our gratitude to all those who dedicate themselves tirelessly to the service of others and work towards a healthier planet."

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Reiterating the government's focus on public health, he added, "We also reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier society. Let us all keep working together to strengthen healthcare systems and prioritise well-being for every individual."

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also extended greetings, highlighting India's healthcare approach and ongoing reforms. "Greetings to everyone on World Health Day! This day reminds us to take better care of our health and follow a balanced lifestyle. India's approach to healthcare combines age-old wisdom with modern science, helping improve lives not just at home but across the world," Nadda wrote on X.

Praising government initiatives, he added, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, transformative initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the PM Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana have strengthened the healthcare system, making quality treatment more accessible, affordable, and inclusive for every citizen."

He also expressed appreciation for healthcare professionals, stating, "We express our heartfelt gratitude to all doctors, nurses, and frontline workers whose dedication keeps our healthcare system strong. Let us all work together towards building a healthier and stronger nation."

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the importance of good health in ensuring a better quality of life. In a post on X, Gupta said, "Good health is the foundation of a better life. On World Health Day, we reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier, stronger Delhi for every citizen."

About World Health Day and 2026 Theme

World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 to highlight pressing global health issues and encourage people to prioritise their well-being. The day marks the founding of the World Health Organisation in 1948, which works to improve public health standards worldwide.

Celebrated since 1950, the occasion aims to raise awareness about healthcare access, promote healthy lifestyles, and emphasise both physical and mental well-being. Governments, organisations, and citizens use the occasion to drive awareness and collective action.

On World Health Day 2026, WHO unites and mobilises the world under the theme "Together for health. Stand with science," celebrating the power of scientific collaboration to protect the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet. The year-long campaign spotlights both scientific achievements and the multilateral cooperation needed to turn evidence into action, according to WHO. (ANI)