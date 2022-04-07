World Health Day: Amazing facts that will make every Indian proud

In India, the day is celebrated annually in accordance with the World Health Organization’s aim to discuss health-related issues and to draw attention to specific health issues concerning people across the world. The theme for this year’s World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health".

On World Health Day 2022, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government commitment for a holistic approach to healthcare in the country to focus not just on treatment but also wellness.

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year to mark the formation of the World Health Organization (WHO). Every year has a different theme for World Health Day to lay emphasis on a current health-related situation.

In India, the day is celebrated annually in accordance with the World Health Organization’s aim to discuss health-related issues and to draw attention to specific health issues concerning people across the world. The theme for this year’s World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, also known as Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), that aims to strengthen India’s critical healthcare network.

Dr Mandaviya, Taking to Twitter on the occasion of World Health Day, tweeted, “Following the mantra of ‘Antyodaya’ under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, in the last years, the government has run many such schemes and programs, which are directly benefiting the common man of the country. We are committed to make a healthy and secure India. #WorldHealthDay.”

“Celebrating accessible, affordable & quality healthcare for all on #WorldHealthDay,” the government has allocated Rs 86,000 crore to the health sector with a special focus on mental health.

Let’s look at some amazing facts that will make you proud of our healthcare system.