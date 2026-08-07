RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar govt over the alleged AK-47 firing on student protesters in Siwan. He questioned CM Samrat Choudhary's silence, demanded accountability, and said making a constable a scapegoat was not enough.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the alleged firing on student protesters, questioning his silence on the issue over alleged examination irregularities and demanding accountability from the state government.

Speaking to media persons, Yadav said that Bihar had witnessed several major protests in the past, but alleged that the firing of AK-47 bullets at students was unprecedented. He questioned who gave the command for the alleged action and sought answers from the Chief Minister and Home Minister over the matter.

"Why are the Chief Minister and the Home Minister silent? The Home Minister must answer in Parliament, and the Chief Minister must provide an explanation here regarding who is truly at fault," Yadav said.

Yadav alleged that making only a constable responsible would not resolve the larger questions surrounding the incident. "You cannot simply make a constable a scapegoat to divert attention," he said, demanding accountability from those who gave the alleged orders.

Yadav said he had personally visited three injured students at Medanta Hospital, while a party delegation also met the victims. He urged leaders to visit Bihar and meet the affected students so that questions could be raised before the government regarding the alleged firing and accountability for the incident.

Background of Siwan Clashes

The remarks came after Bihar's Siwan witnessed clashes between student protesters and police personnel during protests on July 25 over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. Police used tear gas shells and lathi charge to disperse the protesters following reports of stone-pelting. An AK-47 firing incident was also reported during the unrest.

Yadav Alleges Pattern of Irregularities

Earlier on July 27, speaking to ANI, Yadav also demanded that the Bihar government make public the details of students arrested in connection with the protests, including the charges against them. "We would like the Bihar government to clarify which students have been taken into custody and what sections have been applied. This should be made public by the Bihar government," he said.

He also alleged that students continued to face the consequences of examination irregularities and said his party had repeatedly raised the issue of paper leaks in the Bihar Assembly. "For those who have been in power for 21 years, papers are constantly leaking. We have raised the issue of paper leaks in the Bihar Legislative Assembly many times, whether for police recruitment, BPSC, or NEET. This government itself is a leak," he alleged. (ANI)