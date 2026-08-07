Rahul Gandhi is set for his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on August 8 to raise student concerns over paper leaks and stalled recruitments. The event, part of a nationwide campaign, overcame an initial venue cancellation.

Rahul Gandhi's Student Outreach in Prayagraj

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday, with the party positioning the event as a platform to raise concerns of students and job aspirants over paper leaks, stalled recruitments, rising education costs and alleged irregularities in the examination system.

The programme, scheduled for August 8 at 5 PM, comes as part of Congress' nationwide student outreach campaign, which was launched to highlight issues affecting young people and demand accountability from the government on education and employment-related concerns.

Venue Controversy Resolved

The event had earlier faced uncertainty after the management of Kayasth Pathshala (KP) College withdrew permission for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and an Allahabad High Court order stressing that students' academic activities should not be disrupted.

However, the cancellation of the booking was later revoked, allowing the Congress leader's public interaction programme to proceed as scheduled. In a letter addressed to the President of the City Congress Committee, Prayagraj, Acting President of Kayasth Pathshala Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh had earlier conveyed that the permission was withdrawn following inputs from the college principal and in view of the High Court order dated August 14, 2025. The management had informed Congress that the previously granted permission stood cancelled and asked organisers to collect the deposited amount from the office.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Student Issues

Following the development, Rahul Gandhi had accused the administration of attempting "every possible way" to stop his programme and said he would continue to raise the voice of students. "Students of Allahabad University are fighting for their future against fee hikes and seat cuts. But instead of listening to the students, the administration is filing FIRs against them," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Alleging that the Centre was attempting to suppress the voice of the youth, Gandhi said, "The policy of the Modi government is to suppress the voice of the youth. Ask a question, and you get a lathi charge; protest and you face cases, and raise your voice and you get pellet guns."

He added, "Ever since I decided to come to Prayagraj to hear the students' side, the administration has been trying every possible way to stop my programme. It's clear that they are even afraid of the students' echo."

Ahead of the event, Gandhi said the government "bends only when voices rise together", referring to student protests over alleged paper leaks and recruitment issues. "I'm heading to Prayagraj - to that city in the country where the most youth prepare. One thing is clear: every student here knows that the system has turned dishonest. There's no shortfall in your hard work - the fault lies in the intent of that system which doesn't reward your efforts," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Paper leaks, stalled recruitments, years of waiting, and no one held accountable. In Kota, students spoke up; in Dehradun, voices rose again; and in Delhi, these very kids were beaten with batons - just for asking questions," he added.

The Congress leader further said, "In the end, a minister had to step down. This government bends only when voices rise together. Tomorrow, I'm coming to Prayagraj to talk about exactly this. You come too. August 8, 5 PM - K.P. Ground, Prayagraj."

Nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

The Prayagraj programme is the next leg of Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, which began from Rajasthan's Kota with a 'Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally'. The initiative later moved to Dehradun, where Gandhi interacted with students and families affected by alleged examination irregularities.

Referring to the three-city outreach, Gandhi had earlier said, "In Kota, we exposed the extortion machine feeding on students' dreams. In Dehradun, we exposed the rigged system behind paper leaks that destroy countless lives. In Prayagraj, we will expose the reality of the job crisis."

He also said, "The students of our country have stood up against this oppressive regime; they will no longer accept empty promises and hate-filled propaganda. We will ensure their voice is heard across the country."

In another post, Gandhi said, "'If youth don't get a job, the throne will shake.' After Kota, after Dehradun, now 'Students' Echo' is reaching Prayagraj."

"This is the city where lakhs of young people have been preparing for years - filling forms, paying fees, and waiting endlessly. The paper leak has snatched their today. Stalled recruitments have taken their tomorrow," he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that students who protested for their rights in Delhi were met with force. "Just a few days ago, in Delhi, these very children were beaten with batons and pellet guns - simply because they spoke up for their rights. We will keep raising their voice and will ensure they get justice. No more excuses - take responsibility, or vacate the chair. August 8- see you in Prayagraj," Gandhi said.

The party has also released a promotional video for the event carrying the slogan, "Job nahi milega to singhasan hilega" (If jobs are not provided, the throne will shake).

Congress Leaders Rally Behind Student Outreach

Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said the programme reflected Gandhi's commitment towards students across the country. "Whether it is Jharkhand, Prayagraj, Kota, or Delhi, every student matters to Rahul Gandhi. Every student matters to the Congress party, and Rahul Gandhi will listen to every student," Surjewala said.

Targeting the Centre, he alleged that the voices of young people were being suppressed. "The bigger question is: Why are the voices of the youth of this country being suppressed? Why are the voices of young people not being heard? Why are the government, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister so disturbed after the Jantar Mantar protests? Why are students being repeatedly called from their homes in different states, harassed, and cases being filed against them?" he questioned.

Surjewala said the student movement emerging from Prayagraj would have a wider impact. "The powerful voice of students from Prayagraj will not only transform the political and social atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh but will also send a new message to the entire country," he said.

Highlighting the city's political significance, he added, "Prayagraj is the land of this country's freedom struggle, and the relationship between Prayagraj, the Gandhi family, and the Congress party is deep, historic, and unbreakable."

Congress MP KC Venugopal also challenged authorities to stop the programme, asserting that it would go ahead. "First of all, the programme is happening tomorrow, and you can see it. Anyone can attend. If anyone wants to stop it, let them try. But we will go ahead with it," Venugopal said.

Congress MP Pawan Khera alleged that the government was unwilling to listen to the concerns of young people. "When the government does not want to listen to the youth of the country, when it does not want to hear the voices of young people that the Opposition is raising in Parliament, it becomes a serious issue," Khera said.

He further claimed, "This country has probably never seen such a scared Home Minister or such a scared Prime Minister, and perhaps it never will."

On the Prayagraj event, Khera alleged that the government feared Gandhi's outreach among students. "They fear that the day Rahul Gandhi opens his mouth, they will start losing not only votes but also seats," he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted to the venue controversy, alleging that denying permissions was a regular practice in Uttar Pradesh. "They are afraid. They do not want to allow it. This happens all the time in Uttar Pradesh. When I was in UP, we did not get permission for everything. If we did, they would put us under house arrest. So this is their way of functioning," she said.

Campaign Focus on Systemic Failures

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign focuses on issues including examination paper leaks, coaching fees, access to education and employment opportunities. The Congress has announced that the initiative will include protests, public outreach programmes and discussions across the country, including in Parliament, with participation from its student wing NSUI and Youth Congress.

During the Dehradun leg of the campaign, Gandhi had interacted with the father of a student who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy. At the programme held at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun, the father urged Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament so that no other family suffers similar pain.

Gandhi had also alleged that over the past decade, around 7.5 crore young students had suffered due to paper leaks. "High technology is being used in India to facilitate exam paper leaks. You can find these papers on the internet, on Telegram or Signal, if you have crores of rupees. This is the state of India's education system," he had said.

He further claimed that there had been "152 paper leaks" in the last decade and alleged that the conviction rate in such cases was zero. "There have been 152 leaks, meaning, on average, one paper leak every month for the past decade. Yet, the reality is that the conviction rate is zero. Not a single person has gone to jail or been punished in connection with these cases," Gandhi had said.

The Congress has also demanded a comprehensive overhaul of the education system, alleging that the government's approach lacks vision. With the Prayagraj event, the party aims to expand its youth outreach campaign and put the spotlight on issues of jobs, examinations and opportunities for students.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)