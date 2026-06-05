On World Environment Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 18 'Namo Oxygen Park' in Maidangarhi. She announced a resolution to plant 15 lakh trees this year and urged local residents to form caretaking committees for the new parks.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the eighteen 'Namo Oxygen Park' at Maidangarhi and also planted a sapling as part of the citywide environmental awareness initiative.

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The event, marking World Environment Day, focused on promoting green mobility and urban afforestation efforts.

The 'Namo Oxygen Park' initiative aims to spread awareness on pollution control and increase green outreach across Delhi.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also planted a sapling at Maidangarhi.

CM Gupta Urges Local Participation

During the programme held at Maidangarhi, the Chief Minister, along with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, launched 18 Namo Van Parks from Maidangarhi on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event, CM Gupta urged to form a local caretaking committee for each of the parks. Expressed happiness over 15 lakh trees and saplings plantation in the national capital this year, she said, "I am happy to share today that we are not only encouraging tree plantation but have also resolved to plant 15 lakhs trees and saplings in Delhi this year, a process we have already initiated... Regarding the 18 oxygen parks currently being developed at various locations, I urge that a local caretaking committee be formed for each of the parks."

She further called local residents to get involved in maintaining the trees to give them better protection for greener Delhi. "When local residents get involved, the trees will receive better maintenance, watering, and protection; this kind of sustained effort is essential for Delhi... if we plant trees as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' launched by our Prime Minister, then a greener Delhi is guaranteed..." she added.

'My Delhi. My Responsibility': CM's Message on X

In a post on X. CM Gupta wrote, "Delhi is going green, and every citizen has a role to play. This World Environment Day, work begins on 18 Namo Oxygen Parks as we move towards the vision of 100 Oxygen Parks across Delhi. 15 lakh trees to be planted this year. We'll provide the saplings and identify the locations. Join the movement. Plant a tree. Nurture a greener Delhi. My Delhi. My Responsibility."

Delhi is going green, and every citizen has a role to play. This World Environment Day, work begins on 18 Namo Oxygen Parks as we move towards the vision of 100 Oxygen Parks across Delhi. 🎯 15 lakh trees to be planted this year. We’ll provide the saplings and identify the… pic.twitter.com/pvLfnnGYnO — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 5, 2026

PM Modi Lauds Environmental Efforts

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings, while lauding the efforts of the people dedicated to environmental conservation. Focusing on the steps taken by the Central government and the country towards protecting the environment, PM Modi stated that the key successes include the expansion of green cover area and an increase in the population of several animals.

About World Environment Day

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment.

The first celebration was held in 1973, with the theme "Only One Earth." Each year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) selects a specific environmental theme and designates a global host country to spotlight a major environmental issue. This approach helps focus international attention and action on critical environmental challenges. (ANI)