Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hailed the World Bank's approval of the Rs 5,714.80-crore 'Water Secure Haryana Program'. The project, running from 2026-2032, will use a Rs 4,000 crore loan to strengthen water management across the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired an important meeting of the Standing Finance Committee-C (SFC-C) regarding the 'Water Secure Haryana' Program'. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry also remained present.

Program Overview and Funding

The Chief Minister on Saturday said that the approval of the Rs 5,714.80-crore 'Water Secure Haryana Program' by the World Bank, aimed at making the State self-reliant in the water sector, is a significant step towards strengthening water management in Haryana. Under the project, 15 clusters covering a total area of 48.94 lakh acres will be developed across the State. Of the total project cost, Rs. 4,000 crore will be provided as a World Bank loan, while the remaining Rs. 1,714.80 crore will be met from State funds, he said.

The departmental officers apprised the Chief Minister that the 'Water Secure Haryana' Program' is a flagship integrated water resources management programme, under which works will be undertaken in a phased manner over six years, from 2026 to 2032. The funds will be utilised for large-scale works in the canal area.

As part of the project, 104 canals will be rehabilitated at a cost of Rs. 2,484.87 crore, with financial assistance from the World Bank.

Key Project Components

The Chief Minister said that 620 watercourses (khals) would be rehabilitated through the Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA), providing irrigation facilities to 3.18 lakh acres of land. In addition, 120 canal-based micro-irrigation projects would be implemented, benefiting 56,830 acres of land. He said that 2 lakh acres of waterlogged land in the State would also be reclaimed.

Under the project, efforts would be undertaken to promote Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) on 5 lakh acres and crop diversification (MPMV) on 1.12 lakh acres. Crop diversification, DSR and other measures would be promoted to encourage sustainable and water-conservation-based agriculture.

The Chief Minister said that around 131 new water bodies would be constructed in seven districts, namely Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa, to strengthen groundwater recharge and promote groundwater replenishment.

In addition, treated water from four major Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), namely two in Jind, one in Kaithal and one at Dhanwapur in Gurugram, would be reused. These four STPs would benefit an area of 28,000 acres, at a cost of Rs. 282.13 crore.

A 'Paradigm Shift' for Haryana's Water Future

The Chief Minister said that the World Bank has appreciated the government's visionary leadership and guidance for this achievement. He said the 'Water Secure Haryana Program' would bring about a "paradigm shift" in the State's approach to water management.

On completion of the project, all canals in Haryana would be rehabilitated, enabling the State's entire canal network to be equipped with modern facilities. He said the Program would not only prove to be a "milestone" in making Haryana self-reliant in the water sector, but would also reflect the government's commitment to ensuring a secure, inclusive and sustainable water future for future generations.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, Arun Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Anurag Agrawal, Chief Engineer, Birender Singh and several other senior officers were present at the meeting. (ANI)