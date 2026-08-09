Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Police Colour to Puducherry Police, performed pooja in Tamil Nadu, and launched a Security Operations Centre for Urban Cooperative Banks in Mumbai during a multi-state visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the presentation ceremony of the President's Police Colour to the Puducherry Police at the Police Ground in Gorimedu. During the ceremony, Shah handed over the ceremonial President's Police Colour flag to the Puducherry Police at the Police Training Ground.

Later in the afternoon, Shah is scheduled to flag off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at Muruga Theatre Signal.

Shah had arrived in Puducherry on Saturday and was welcomed by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Cabinet ministers and legislators, BJP state president V P Ramalingam and former Speaker R Selvam.

Shah performs pooja in Thiruvannamalai

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Union Home Minister performed pooja at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "I performed pooja at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. I prayed to Lord Mahadeva, seeking His blessings to bestow happiness and good fortune upon every citizen of our nation."

He further added that the life and teachings of the sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi are a fountain of wisdom that will continue to light humanity's path for eternity and would forever illuminate the path of humanity. "The life and teachings of the sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi are a fountain of wisdom that will continue to light humanity's path for eternity. Today, visited the sacred place Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. May the blessings of the great saint fill everyone's life with well-being and prosperity," he said.

Launches Security Operations Centre in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Shah launched the Security Operations Centre for Urban Cooperative Banks and core banking and allied services under the nationwide service bundle. On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged between National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Addressing the gathering at the BSE International Convention Centre, Shah said that the long-awaited Umbrella Organisation for Urban Cooperative Banks has now become a ground reality with recognition from the Reserve Bank of India, adequate capital and its new office. (ANI)