BJP leader Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a matter of pride and helps preserve the memory of freedom fighters, as new generations are losing connection with the sacrifices made for India's independence.

BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Sunday said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a matter of "great pride and honour" for the country and emphasised the need to preserve the memories of those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Agrawal said that millions of people had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, but the younger generation is gradually losing its connection with the country's struggle for independence and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. "It is a matter of great pride and honour for our country. Millions of people sacrificed their lives for it, but new generations are losing their connection with the struggle for independence and the sacrifices made by those who fought for it. Their memories are also fading," he said.

The BJP leader stressed that it is important for society to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and draw inspiration from their contribution to the nation. He said the Tiranga Yatra is organised with the objective of keeping alive the memories of those who made sacrifices for the country and inspiring the younger generation to remain connected with India's history and freedom struggle. "That is why we organise the Tiranga Yatra," Agrawal said.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a Government of India initiative that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, the Tricolour, at their homes and express their pride and respect for the nation.

The campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle. It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence.

The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history. (ANI)