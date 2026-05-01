BSP chief Mayawati stated on International Workers' Day that labourers' conditions haven't improved. She highlighted job insecurity, outsourcing, and the 'hire-and-fire' system, urging governments to ensure workers' rights and development participation.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that the condition of workers in the country has not improved as expected, while extending greetings on the occasion of International Workers' Day. She highlighted the challenges faced by labourers, including job insecurity and lack of safety, and urged governments to ensure better conditions and participation of workers in development.

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In a post on X, BSP chief wrote, "Although no expected improvement in the condition of male and female workers and laborers across the country has been visible so far despite millions of efforts, and therefore the importance of 'Labor Day' cannot be denied even today, and on this occasion, heartfelt congratulations on 'May Day' to all the toiling masses engaged in daily life struggles, along with renewed good wishes for their few 'better days' ahead." हालाँकि देश भर के पुरुष व महिला मज़दूरों व श्रमिक समाज की हालत में कोई अपेक्षित सुधार लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद अब तक देखने को नहीं मिलता है, और इसीलिये ’मज़दूर दिवस’ के महत्व को आज भी नकारा नहीं जा सकता है और इस मौके़ पर नित्य दिन जीवन संघर्षों में लगे मेहनतकश तबके़ के सभी लोगों को… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 1, 2026

Slams Outsourcing and 'Hire-and-Fire' System

"Of course, workers and all sections of the toiling society make a tremendous contribution to nation-building, and in recognition of this vital contribution, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar strove both before and after the country's independence to ensure a guarantee of a happy and prosperous life for all of them. However, now outsourcing, daily wage labor, and the hire-and-fire system have become prevalent in every aspect of life, forcing the toiling classes/society of the country to confront new hardships and severe employment uncertainties, which clearly have an adverse impact not only on the upbringing of their families but also on their education, health, and more--meaning that in the pursuit of development, not just the workers' future but their very lives and those of their families are at stake, which does not seem right at all," the post read.

Highlights Lack of Safe Environment for Women

She raised concerns over the lack of a safe working environment for women and urged governments to ensure proper participation of workers in the country's development on the occasion of International Workers' Day. "At the same time, the fact that women in particular do not get a truly safe environment for this remains a matter of concern in India. In all, on this May Day, there is an appeal to all governments to ensure the rightful participation of the worker/labour class in the country's development. After all, the BSP's struggle is and will remain dedicated to the rights of those very toiling Bahujans," the post further read.

International Labour Day, also known as 'May Day', is celebrated on May 1 at the international level to promote and encourage healthy dialogue among social partners (ANI)