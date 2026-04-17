An investigation is underway at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik following serious allegations. Employees have reported sexual and mental harassment, intimidation, and religious coercion, including claims that colleagues pressured a woman to convert her religion. Police have arrested seven staff members, including an HR manager.

The controversy surrounding the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik has deepened after fresh allegations emerged that some employees were allegedly subjected to sustained religious pressure alongside sexual and mental harassment inside the workplace.

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According to an NDTV report, investigators are now examining claims that one woman employee, who earlier wore a Rudraksha bead chain as part of her Hindu faith, later converted to Islam after allegedly coming under the influence of colleagues inside the office. The allegation has become one of the most debated aspects of a case that has already triggered national attention.

A contractual employee told NDTV that the accused openly discussed targeting Hindu women inside the office. He said, “They used to say, 'Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them'. They used to say 'convert your religion' and used to talk about their religion.”

Also Read: TCS Nashik Employee's Explosive Claim In Harassment Row: ‘Send Your Wife If You Want A Child’

The same witness further claimed, “They were also given money. It was ongoing since 2021. The HR madam was also funded.”

Another woman employee who spoke to the media house described what she called a pattern of isolation and intimidation inside the office. She said, “I was made to work alone on the rooftop, and my phone and bag were confiscated.”

She added, “We have seen that many of the young employees who work in the company were being exploited. They were being brainwashed.”

Describing how younger staff were allegedly identified, she told, “They thought that it would be easy to trap them. If you have any complaints, then you go to your HR. But here, even the HR was scared.”

Her most chilling statement was, “Thank God I survived otherwise, the same thing would have happened to me today.”

Also Read: ‘Thank God I Survived’: TCS Nashik Employee’s Chilling Claim In Harassment Row

Police in Nashik are investigating multiple complaints filed by women employees who have accused colleagues of sexual harassment, intimidation and religious coercion. Seven staff members have been arrested so far, including an HR manager, while another employee remains absconding.

Investigators are also examining whether vulnerable recruits were specifically chosen. According to sources, financially distressed employees and those facing personal struggles were allegedly identified and then slowly influenced through emotional manipulation.

TCS has suspended the accused employees and said it is cooperating with authorities. The company has also launched its own internal inquiry into the serious allegations.

As the investigation expands, the TCS Nashik case is raising wider concerns about employee safety, workplace accountability and whether corporate systems failed to detect abuse that may have continued for years.