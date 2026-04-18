The Opposition has reiterated its demand to separate the issue of women's reservation from delimitation. The BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of delaying the reform after the Constitution Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition demands delinking quota from delimitation

The Opposition has reiterated its demand to separate the issue of women's reservation from delimitation, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stating that the quota for women should be implemented immediately without being linked to other constitutional and electoral exercises, after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, while the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress accusing it of delaying the reform.

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Speaking to ANI, Tharoor clarified that the Opposition was not against women's representation in legislatures and reiterated that the issue of delimitation required separate and detailed deliberation. "We are not against women. We are ready to support women's reservation even today. But we have opposed this. Why are you entangling the delimitation in this? Delimitation is a different matter and involves very serious questions that deserve a serious discussion," he said.

Urging the government to proceed independently, Tharoor said women's reservation could be implemented without waiting for delimitation. "Implement women's reservation immediately, separate it, do it in the current Parliament session, and the delimitation issue will be discussed after serious discussion," he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Opposition supported women's reservation in principle but would not accept the bill in its current form, alleging that the government should bring back a version with broader consensus. "We have celebrated protecting the Constitution of India. We have defeated their conspiracy of bringing delimitation. The opposition is saying they should bring back the old Women's Reservation Bill. As far as the women's reservation bill is concerned, we are always with them but the way they have brought it, we will not support it," Vadra told ANI.

'Anti-Dalit, anti-OBC': Other parties slam bill

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also slammed the central government, saying they have always created divisions, distrust and fear in society and termed the bill "anti-Dalit, anti-OBC". "This is anti-Dalit, anti-OBC. When the Samajwadi Party demanded reservations for OBC women because it was a question of half the population, but these are the people who create divisions even among the other half. These are divisive people. They have always created divisions, distrust and fear in society, and with this weapon, they have remained in power. Now people have understood this," Yadav told ANI.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang further termed the amendment "unconstitutional", saying it was put forward under the pretext of the Women's Reservation Bill. "The Amendment was unconstitutional from the very first, which was put forward under the pretext of the Women's Reservation Bill, which we have always supported. We want the Women's Reservation Bill to be implemented, but we are against Delimitation, and the opposition has voted against it," said Kang.

BJP launches counter-attack, blames Congress

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh criticised the Congress, alleging that it had "struck down" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for women's empowerment. "Saying that the bill not being passed is a historic, what the Congress is trying to say is that they have struck down the PM's efforts for women's empowerment... this is the character of the Congress," said Singh.

BJP leaders launched a strong counterattack against the Opposition over the bill's failure. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed confidence that women across the country would pressure opposition MPs into passing the bill within the next three months. "We will take to the streets and explain to women how opposition parties have blocked their rights in the Lok Sabha. We are fully confident that the women of the country will pressure the opposition MPs so much that within the next 3 months, getting this bill passed will become their compulsion," Jaiswal told ANI.

BJP MP Ashok Chavan told ANI that the proposal to grant women's reservation was entirely valid and slammed the Opposition for obstructing the move out of arrogance. "The Home Minister clarified every issue yesterday. The proposal to grant women's reservation is entirely valid and was presented in the proper manner; moreover, that initiative and the process of delimitation were two entirely distinct matters. Driven by arrogance, the Opposition attempted to obstruct this move... this will trigger a strong reaction in the entire country," Chavan said.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also slammed the Opposition, saying their reaction to the bill reflected their mindset. "This was a historic occasion. A bill was about to be passed to further empower women... The opposition's reaction to this bill reflects their mindset," said Kumari.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi further criticised the Congress and alleged that they don't want half the population to get their rights. "Congress has always been against the Women's Reservation Bill. They don't want half the population to get their rights... These are people who break the nation... Congress will definitely have to pay the price for this," she told ANI.

Criticising the Congress party, BJP MP Basavaraj S Bommai also said it is really a "black day" on the part of Congress and its allies as they have denied the rights of the women of the country. "It has been proved once again that the Congress party is not sincere in giving women reservations. It is just a political stunt they have been doing all this time; they have continued to do it. They have denied the rights of the women of the country. It is really a black day on the part of Congress and its allies, who have denied the rights to women," said Bommai.

Bill fails to pass in Lok Sabha

These remarks come amid an intensifying political standoff between the ruling BJP-led government and opposition parties over the failed legislation, which was linked to the implementation of women's reservation through a delimitation exercise. The bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 opposing it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that the Constitution Amendment Bill had not been passed.

Following the outcome, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would not proceed with the remaining two interlinked bills. The BJP has accused opposition parties of blocking a historic reform aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that parties like Congress, TMC, and others prevented the passage of the bill and warned of political consequences.

However, the opposition has maintained that it supports women's reservation in principle but opposes linking it with delimitation and census processes. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described the bill as an attempt to alter India's electoral structure, while several Congress leaders termed the vote a defence of democratic values. (ANI)