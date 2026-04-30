A special UP Assembly session on women's reservation saw BJP leaders slamming SP and Congress. The Opposition protested, criticizing the delimitation aspect of the bill and demanding inclusion for backward classes in the reservation.

BJP Slams Opposition Over Women's Reservation

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday convened a special session to discuss reservation for women's legislators. The BJP leaders slammed the Samajwadi Party and Congress, accusing them of opposing women's reservation.

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Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the SP and Congress will be punished in the 2027 Assembly elections for "creating obstacles" to women's reservation. Maurya told ANI, "A meeting of the legislative party is held before the legislative session, and that's exactly what's happening. In honour of women, the BJP is in the field. Prime Minister Modi has said that we will ensure that half the population gets their rights. The Samajwadi Party, Congress, DMK and TMC have created obstacles in this, and they will get their punishment for it. Mamata Banerjee has already received her punishment in 2026; the Samajwadi Party and Congress will get theirs in 2027."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "A special session is being organised regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. In this, parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party, which are anti-women, will be exposed."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar also echoed a similar sentiment and said that the special session will convey to the women which party stands with them and which is against. He said, "The Nari Shakti of the state and the country has the right to know who is conspiring against them, against their interests. This special session will serve to convey the message to them about who is in their favour and who is against them."

"All preparations are complete, there will be a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act today," Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said. Minister Dharampal Singh told ANI, "The response to the opposition will be given by Nari Shakti in 2027, while Swatantra Dev Singh added, "The Samajwadi Party and Congress have been shown the door by Nari Shakti; they will teach them a lesson in the times to come."

Legislative Assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi also held special sessions to discuss women empowerment and reservation. Odisha is also convening a special session today.

Samajwadi Party Protests, Hits Back at BJP

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders protested against the convening of the special session of the UP Legislative Assembly. SP leader Zahid Beg criticised the state government for calling a session to discuss a Bill defeated in the Parliament.

Zahid Beg said, "Today, they (government) have called the Assembly. They are calling the Assembly for a bill that was rejected by Parliament. There was no justification for calling the Assembly for this. BJP members are misleading the public and women so that it is not implemented. Akhilesh Yadav demands that reservations should also be given to backward classes. The BJP has done all this to create controversy in the North and South."

Samajwadi Party leader Sangram Singh Yadav criticised the Centre for bringing in the Delimitation Bill "in the guise of women's reservation." He also said that the Opposition in the state has demanded an extension of time for the discussion in the Legislative Assembly. Yadav said, "They (state government) have accepted a discussion of 5 hours. The united opposition demanded to extend the time, but our points are not being given full attention. They want to mislead the country and the state by doing lip service. They brought the delimitation bill under the guise of the women's reservation bill, which is why it fell, and now they are saying that the Samajwadi Party is anti-women. The Samajwadi Party always talks about equality. Our party always stands with the weak, backward, Dalits, tribals, Muslims and women. We will expose the BJP."

Lok Sabha Vote and Bill Details

This comes after the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on April 17.

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

The Bills aimed at delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census, to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and provide for one-third reserved seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures. The Opposition backed the women's reservation while criticising the delimitation. (ANI)