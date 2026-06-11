The family of Aditya Sharma, a seafarer from Himachal's Hamirpur, is shattered after his death in an attack on a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. They have demanded an inquiry and the return of his mortal remains. Two other Indians also died.

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The family of Indian seafarer Aditya Sharma, a native of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was left shattered after he was confirmed dead following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz. A total of 24 Indian crew members were onboard MT Settebello, and officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three died in the alleged US attack. Aditya Sharma was serving as a deck cadet on the vessel. His family members broke into tears while speaking to reporters. They have demanded an inquiry into the incident and sought the seafarer's mortal remains. A family member said, "There is only one demand, we want to know with whose permission the captain took the ship forward. We demand that Anurag Thakur and the Himachal government conduct an inquiry and find those responsible. Our heart is shattered."

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Aditya Sharma's uncle said, "Yesterday, my brother called and told he (Aditya) was missing. I came to Jalandhar. We tried coordinating with the company the whole night, and they cooperated as well. However, they were not revealing anything. He was on probation and was working for six months. Around 1:30-2 am, we got the news. We wish to receive his last remains soon. We demand that our MP, Himachal Pradesh and the External Affairs Ministry bring back his mortal remains. We also seek information about whether there was an attempt to rescue him or not."

Government Confirms Deaths, Pledges Support

Earlier today, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three Indian seafarers, saying the government stands firmly with the bereaved families and is committed to all necessary assistance. In a post shared on X, Sonowal described the incident as a "profound loss" for India's maritime community and confirmed that the seafarers, initially reported missing, have now been declared dead after recovery efforts. "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered. This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," the post read.

He added that immediate steps have been initiated for the repatriation process. "I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," Sonowal added.

In Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, the family of one of the deceased seafarers, Shivanand Chaurasia, was left devastated after confirmation of his death. Relatives and neighbours broke down after receiving the news, with multiple family members "crying heavily."

MEA Condemns Attack, Calls for De-escalation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts with authorities in Oman. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA had said.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region, the MEA added that repeated attacks on shipping were "deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region." India also reiterated its call for de-escalation. "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said.

UN Highlights Impact on Global Stability

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said restrictions on navigational rights and freedoms around the Strait of Hormuz are causing global instability and long-term economic shocks. (ANI)