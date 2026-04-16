AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed support for the Women's Reservation Bill but slammed its linkage with delimitation, accusing PM Modi's party of using it for political gain to alter constituencies where they can't win elections.

AAP raises concerns over delimitation link

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday raised concerns over the linkage of the Women's Reservation Bill with the delimitation process, claiming the move is being used for political gain. While the leader expressed full support for increasing women's representation in legislatures, he argued that the current method would tamper with the entire structure of the seats.

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Manish Sisodia said, "The Women's Reservation Bill is a good idea, and we all stand in support of it. But the way they're tampering with the entire structure of the seats. It has become a trend for PM Modi that if his party can't win elections in a certain area, they get votes cut from there. Now they're bringing this new legislation - wherever we can't win elections, reduce the Lok Sabha seats there, and wherever we win, increase the seats. We are against delimitation; the way it's being done is very wrong."

Opposition leaders echo concerns

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader MA Baby, while speaking to ANI, said, "Based on the amendment the Rajya Sabha has passed in 2010, the same structure could have been followed. Now what is being done is a devious move by the Narendra Modi government to introduce delimitation of constituencies in the garb of women's reservation."

Bills introduced in Lok Sabha

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought unanimous support for the bills.

Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill. Strongly pitching for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away and noted that women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights. (ANI)