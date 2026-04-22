BJP women workers in Moradabad protested against Congress and SP over the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill, burning a Rahul Gandhi effigy. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also led a 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' over the bill's failure to pass.

BJP Women Workers Protest in Moradabad

BJP Women workers in Moradabad protested against Congress and Samajwadi Party over the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026, which was defeated in Parliament. A large number of protesters were seen chanting slogans against the opposition party, Congress, for voting against the Women's Reservation Bill. They raised slogans such as "Congress party murdabad" and "Congress party haye haye." The protesters also chanted slogans targeting opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav. As a part of the protest, they further burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi on the road.

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CM Yogi Leads 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra'

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' after the Constitution Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha during the Special Session. The Chief Minister's foot march is being held in protest against the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, as Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Bill on April 17. The rally proceeded from the Chief Minister's Residence to the Legislative Assembly. A large number of women joined the foot march. Women ministers from the state government also participated in the march. Through the foot march, the Chief Minister raised questions directed at the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Patel said that the opposition set an undeclared agenda against women that women of the country should not get their rights "When this (Nari Shakti Vandan Act) Act was implemented in 2023 and all parties came together to carry out its implementation, there was no controversy of any kind, but when the time came to bring this bill to the ground level, the opposition parties worked to obstruct it. This is their undeclared agenda against women that women of the country should not get their rights. We supported the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in 2023 and even in the future, regarding the amendments to this Act, through which the interests of women can be protected, we will carry out that work." Patel added. (ANI)