KGMU Vice Chancellor Soniya Nityanand welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a positive step for national progress. She said women will bring a new angle to policymaking with their sincerity, sensitivity, and in-depth understanding.

KGMU VC Welcomes Women's Reservation Bill

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow Vice Chancellor Soniya Nityanand on Wednesday welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that the step is positive and will not only benefit the women but also the nation.

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Speaking to ANI, Nityanand said that women will give a new angle on lawmaking and policymaking with their sincerity, sensitivity, and in-depth understanding. He hailed the centre's decision, saying that the involvement of women in policymaking would cover the issues which could have been overlooked in the past. "This is an important step by the Government of India and shows the commitment of the government towards women in the country. This won't only benefit the women but the whole country. When women participate in policymaking and lawmaking, issues which were not covered earlier will be covered. The women will give a new angle on lawmaking and policymaking. They have an in-depth level of sensitivity, grassroot understanding, and sincerity. So, the laws and policies formed with their involvement will be much better. So, this is a positive step not only for women's empowerment but for the country's progress. The country which empowers women is progressive in itself. This is a major step," he said.

'A Golden Opportunity'

Calling the Women's Reservation Bill 'a golden opportunity', she appealed to women to use the position given to them with dedication and make decisions on a humanitarian ground. "I appeal to the women to appreciate this. The government is so sensitive towards women's empowerment. The world is changing, and so is the nation. Women are getting more recognition every passing day. Whenever a woman attains a strategic position, they must use it sincerely with dedication and on humanitarian grounds. This is a golden opportunity for women to show their abilities as well as contribute towards the betterment of the nation," she added.

Proposed Amendments and Seat Increase

The government is planning to bring an amendment bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 seats. The idea is to have at least 273 seats reserved for women.

According to sources, the key agenda may include amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. The sources said that the Centre has planned to take the 2011 census as the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. (ANI)