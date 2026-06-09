The Tripura government, led by CM Dr Manik Saha, has revised office timings for its employees to 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on weekdays and declared all Saturdays as holidays to improve work-life balance while ensuring administrative efficiency.

In a significant administrative reform aimed at enhancing work-life balance while maintaining productivity in government offices, the Tripura government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has introduced a new office schedule for state government employees. As per the notification, office timings have been revised from the existing 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM schedule to 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on working days. Simultaneously, the government has declared all Saturdays as holidays, replacing the earlier system under which only the second and fourth Saturdays were observed as holidays.

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A Move for Balanced Governance

The decision is being viewed as a prudent and employee-friendly administrative measure by the state government. Officials said the additional working hours on weekdays would compensate for the complete closure of government offices on Saturdays, ensuring that public services and administrative efficiency remain unaffected. The move reflects Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's emphasis on balanced governance, employee welfare, and efficient public administration. The government believes that the revised work pattern will provide employees with greater opportunities for family engagement, personal development, and improved mental well-being while maintaining accountability in government functioning.

Employee Reactions and Adjustments

Speaking to ANI, Dulal Deb, a senior official in the Civil Secretariat, welcomed the decision and described it as a progressive step that would allow employees to better manage their professional and personal responsibilities. He said, "This is not just about Tripura. If employees across all states, including those of the Government of India and the Tripura Government, can perform their duties from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, then state government employees--especially those working at the Secretariat (Maha Karan), where all government policies are implemented, decisions are made, and official work is carried out--can also adapt to this schedule.For some employees, this is a new change, so it may take a few days to get used to it. Some employees live nearby, while others commute from far away, and those traveling long distances may face some difficulties initially. However, after about 15 days, everyone will likely adjust to the new routine, and most of these problems will be resolved."

He further added, "Employees in other states can work under similar conditions, so employees i Tripura can also work and should do so. Especially since our state has been developing over the past several years, and the government has been fulfilling many of the demands of employees. If employees expect salaries that are in line with all-India standards, then they must also be prepared to perform their duties accordingly. This is a government decision, and there is no problem with it. Therefore, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Tripura Government."

Similarly, Dr Queen Sharma, an employee of the Tripura Forest Department, expressed satisfaction with the revised schedule, stating that the extended weekend would contribute positively to employee morale and overall productivity. He said, "This is a very positive planning and scheduling initiative because it was very difficult for us to manage our working dates and time earlier. This has created a very positive impact in society. We are also getting additional benefits, including four holidays every month, which is very good. I would like to thank the Tripura Government for this excellent initiative. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and efforts."

Modernizing Governance

Observers believe the reform demonstrates the state's evolving approach to governance, where administrative efficiency is being pursued alongside employee welfare. The initiative is also being seen as part of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's broader efforts to modernize government functioning and introduce practical policy measures that benefit both employees and citizens. With widespread appreciation from government staff, the new working model is expected to set a benchmark for balancing workplace productivity and quality of life within the public sector. (ANI)