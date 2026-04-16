Gujarat Minister Darshana Vaghela and Haryana Minister Shruti Choudhary praised the Centre's 33% Women's Reservation Bill, crediting PM Modi for the historic initiative aimed at strengthening women's participation in politics.

Gujarat Minister Darshana Vaghela on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's proposed 33 per cent Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a major step to strengthen women's participation in politics and expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

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Speaking to ANI, Vaghela said, "I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Prime Minister, Narendra Bhai Modi, for the 33% Women's Reservation Bill that is set to be introduced in Parliament on the 16th."

She said the proposed legislation reflects a strong push for women's empowerment and increased representation in legislative bodies. Vaghela added, "By bringing this Bill, the government has provided great encouragement to women. When women enter politics, good work is done."

Vaghela Cites Gujarat's 50% Quota Success

Highlighting past reforms and constitutional provisions, she said, "Baba Saheb Ambedkar also emphasized women's empowerment and progress in our Constitution," adding that women were given the right to vote from the very beginning of independent India.

She further noted that during Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies had already increased their participation in politics, and said the new Bill would further expand opportunities at the national and state level. "I am an MLA from Gujarat. I know that when Narendra Bhai Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he provided 50% reservation for women in the municipality and corporation elections. Because of that, the number of women in politics has increased today," she added.

Haryana Minister Celebrates 'Historic Moment'

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Shruti Choudhary also welcomed the development, describing it as a moment of celebration. Responding to a question on the Bill's introduction in Parliament, she said, "We have all welcomed it like a festival. And this is a historic moment in our lives that we are witnessing."

Choudhary credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move, adding, "It is only possible because we have a very decisive and strong leader leading our country in the form of Prime Minister Modi."

She further said that the occasion would be celebrated in their respective regions through padyatras and public programmes, adding, "Tomorrow we will be in our respective areas, we will do our pad-yatras and celebrate this like a festival."

Bills Slated for Special Session

Three significant bills, including on implementing women's reservation from 2029 Lok Sabha polls and on delimitation of constituencies, are slated to be introduced and taken up in the special sitting of the budget session of Parliament today, with the opposition questioning the basis of plans to redraw constituencies and an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 from the existing 543.